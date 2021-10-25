The Ministry of Health saw no reason to talk about the peak of the autumn wave of COVID-19 :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Maxim Shemetov / Reuters



It is too early to say that the incidence of COVID-19 in Russia this fall has reached a peak, says Professor Vladimir Chulanov, chief freelance specialist in non-communicable diseases of the Ministry of Health. He stated this in an interview with Interfax.

“There is currently no reason to believe that the incidence of COVID-19 in the Russian Federation has reached a peak,” Chulanov said. According to him, the further spread of coronavirus in the country will depend on the rate of vaccination and compliance with anti-epidemic measures. At the same time, the level of coverage of the population with vaccinations is a key factor, Chulanov emphasized.

Virologists have estimated the likelihood of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Russia



The increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in the country has been going on since mid-September, when about 18 thousand cases were detected in the country per day. Recently, in Russia, one by one, the incidence records have been recorded. So, on October 21, the number of cases per day for the first time exceeded 36 thousand people, on October 22 – 37.1 thousand, on October 23 – 37.6 cases. On October 25, 37 930 cases were detected in the country, this is another record for the entire time of the pandemic.

In addition, the death rate among those infected with COVID-19 is increasing. So, since October 19, more than 1,000 deaths have been registered in the country every day. The death record was recorded on October 23, when 1,075 people died.