The Ministry of Internal Affairs puts on the wanted list of journalist Sergei Reznik from Rostov-on-Don – Gazeta.Ru

The Center for Countering Extremism of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the Rostov Region has put on the wanted list of a journalist from Rostov-on-Don Sergei Reznik, reports TASS with reference to the source.

“The journalist Reznik has been put on the wanted list. He initiated the CPE procedure of the Main Internal Affairs Directorate, but what questions they have for him is still unknown, ”said the agency’s interlocutor.

According to some reports, Reznik is engaged in corruption investigations. So, in 2013, the journalist was convicted of insulting a government official, knowingly false denunciation and commercial bribery for 1 year and 6 months in a colony. Previously, Reznik is in Georgia.

Formerly the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia announced on the federal wanted list of the former prisoner programmer Sergei Savelyev, who handed over a video archive of torture against prisoners in the Saratov prison hospital to the gulagu.net portal. Savelyev was born in Minsk in 1989. The department put him on the wanted list “within the framework of the case under article of the Criminal Code,” without specifying its details.