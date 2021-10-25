The Ministry of Justice has prepared the third draft of the Code of Administrative Offenses in two years :: Society :: RBC

In the new draft of the code, the concept of “transaction with the investigation” appeared

The Ministry of Justice has formed a new version of the Code of Administrative Offenses (Code of Administrative Offenses), the document has already been circulated to relevant ministries and business associations, the Vedomosti newspaper reports, which has familiarized itself with it.

“The current edition of the new Code of Administrative Offenses is the third over the past two years. The first two caused a rather sharp negative reaction from the business community and deputies and never reached the State Duma. The latest version of the code has become much softer, ”the newspaper writes.

In the new draft code, the concept of “a deal with the investigation” has appeared – a person against whom an administrative case has been initiated can conclude a special agreement with a state body and thus mitigate the level of punishment.

Another innovation – the project excluded such punishment as the suspension of the enterprise. The work of enterprises and organizations can be “frozen”, but only to meet certain requirements. After their completion, the work must be allowed. The previous version provided for the suspension of activities for a period of 30 to 180 days.

Small businesses are planned to be exempted from fines for the first violation of the Code of Administrative Offenses. The project involves the replacement of an administrative fine for all legal entities, individual entrepreneurs and their employees with a warning, provided that the violation was committed for the first time and does not belong to the category of gross.