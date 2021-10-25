The Ministry of Transport proposed to establish European tariffs on toll roads :: Society :: RBC

In order to finance the construction of new roads and service Avtodor’s debts, it is necessary to increase the fare on them, which was established in 2016, to the European level, according to the Ministry of Transport

Photo: Maxim Blinov / RIA Novosti



Tariffs for toll roads in Russia need to be increased in order to ensure the return on investment of new projects of the state-owned company Avtodor. This is stated in the draft government decree, developed by the Ministry of Transport. The document was published on the website of draft regulations.

In the explanatory note, the authors indicated that now the maximum amount of toll on toll roads is regulated by a government decree of January 30, 2016. No. 47. However, the requirement to increase the pace of construction of new roads and the deficit of budgetary funding “require a revision of the instruments of extrabudgetary funding in order to increase its volume in the projects of the state company Avtodor,” the document says.

Now the maximum fee is set at 3 rubles. per 1 km of a paid section for the first tariff group in 2015 prices, which is 3.65 rubles. per 1 km in 2021 prices. The draft provides a calculation according to which the average applied tariff in Russia was 2.65 rubles. per kilometer. Moreover, in Europe, taking into account the purchasing power, it is 3.59 rubles. per 1 km, “which is 35.5% higher than the average tariff for 1 km in the Russian Federation.”

“Thus, the required level of the maximum fee is – 3.65 x 35.5% = 5 rubles. per 1 km in 2021 prices ”, – consider the authors of the draft resolution. These figures refer to toll roads created as a result of reconstruction.

For toll roads created as a result of new construction, it is proposed to establish a maximum payment of 8 rubles. for 1 km. It is planned to increase the fare on artificial structures (bridges, overpasses) from 21 rubles / km to 29 rubles / km.