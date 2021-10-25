The Ministry of Transport proposed to increase the price for travel on toll roads

https://ria.ru/20211025/proezd-1756112945.html

Travel on toll roads will rise in price

MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Transport has proposed to increase the tariff for cars traveling on toll roads. A draft government decree has been published on the federal portal of regulatory legal acts. According to the document, the cost may increase from 3.65 to eight rubles per kilometer on new roads, and up to five rubles on existing ones. According to the calculations of the authors of the project, the current average tariff in Russia is 2.65 rubles per kilometer, which is lower than European values. The Ministry of Transport notes that the increase in cost will allow the implementation of complex projects and ensure the return of extra-budgetary funds raised for the construction of roads. travel on bridges and overpasses from 21 to 29 rubles per kilometer.

