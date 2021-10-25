The moment of the gas explosion in the house in Naberezhnye Chelny caught on video

https://ria.ru/20211025/vzryv-1756222884.html

Explosion of a residential building in Naberezhnye Chelny. Spooky footage

The moment of the gas explosion in the house in Naberezhnye Chelny

Explosion of a residential building in Naberezhnye Chelny. Spooky footage

Published footage of an explosion in a house in Naberezhnye Chelny. 25.10.2021

2021-10-25T23: 04

2021-10-25T23: 04

2021-10-25T23: 08

incidents

Naberezhnye Chelny

Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia (Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters)

explosion in a house in Naberezhnye chelny

MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. The footage of an explosion in a house in Naberezhnye Chelny was published. The video was recorded from a car parked at a traffic light at an intersection in front of the damaged house. A powerful explosion can be seen on the upper floors of the building. Debris scatters around. Earlier, the Ministry of Emergency Situations received a message about an explosion of a gas-air mixture in an apartment on the fourth floor of a five-story residential building on 25/117 Tatarstan Street in Naberezhnye Chelny. The floors between the fourth and fifth floors were damaged. Six apartments were destroyed. Brothers born in 2004 and 2010, a man born in 1951, a girl born in 1999 were injured. They are hospitalized. The man and the teenager are in serious condition, the girl is in extremely serious condition, the doctors operate on her. A criminal case has been initiated under the article “performance of work or provision of services that do not meet the requirements of the safety of life or health of consumers.”

Naberezhnye Chelny

2021

news

ru-RU

incidents, naberezhnye chelny, ministry of emergency situations of russia (ministry of the russian federation for civil defense, emergency situations and elimination of consequences of natural disasters), explosion in a house in naberezhnye chelny