The operational headquarters announced the statistics on the incidence of a new coronavirus infection in Russia on October 25

Over the past day in Russia, confirmed cases of a new coronavirus infection COVID-19 – 37930 in 85 regions, including actively identified 3,387 (9.0%) without clinical manifestations.

Subjects with the lowest daily growth rates:

1. Sakhalin Region 0.16%

2. Republic of Kalmykia, Kamchatka Territory 0.2%

3. Magadan region 0.23%

In the Russian Federation, on an accrual basis, 8 279 573 case (+ 0.46%) coronavirus infection in 85 regions.

Over the past day, 20 690 people were discharged after recovery:

Moscow – 3892

Moscow region – 2345

Saint Petersburg – 1102

Samara region – 743

Republic of Bashkortostan – 584

Rostov region – 540

Nizhny Novgorod region – 523

Krasnoyarsk Territory – 458

Sverdlovsk region – 438

Tver region – 421

Perm Territory – 403

Udmurt Republic – 381

Bryansk region – 341

Orenburg region – 331

Republic of Karelia – 315

Saratov region – 311

Pskov region – 291

Ulyanovsk region – 290

Volgograd region – 288

Vologda region – 280

Kaliningrad region – 280

Leningrad region – 255

Khabarovsk Territory – 249

Lipetsk region – 226

Kaluga region – 201

Kemerovo region – 201

Tula region – 200

Chelyabinsk region – 197

Republic of Buryatia – 192

Kostroma region – 188

Kirov region – 180

Voronezh region – 174

Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug – 174

Kursk region – 171

Astrakhan region – 167

Omsk region – 152

Republic of Crimea – 149

Trans-Baikal Territory – 149

Yaroslavl region – 133

Murmansk region – 130

Amur region – 126

Republic of Chuvashia – 123

Smolensk region – 114

Tyumen region – 114

Tambov region – 112

Novgorod region – 112

Republic of Dagestan – 109

Arkhangelsk region – 100

Sevastopol – 100

Republic of Mordovia – 100

Chechen Republic – 96

Primorsky Territory – 92

Kabardino-Balkar Republic – 90

Stavropol Territory – 84

Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) – 83

Altai Territory – 82

Ivanovo region – 68

Republic of Ingushetia – 67

Tuva Republic – 65

Sakhalin Region – 65

Irkutsk region – 59

Krasnodar Territory – 55

Republic of Kalmykia – 54

Tomsk region – 53

Oryol region – 52

Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District – 51

Karachay-Cherkess Republic – 49

Kurgan region – 49

Vladimir region – 45

Belgorod region – 41

Novosibirsk region – 39

Republic of Adygea – 26

Magadan region – 26

Republic of Tatarstan – 25

Kamchatka Territory – 24

Republic of North Ossetia – Alania – 23

Republic of Mari El – 18

Penza region – 17

Republic of Khakassia – 13

Ryazan region – 10

Altai Republic – 7

Jewish Autonomous Region – 3

Nenets Autonomous Okrug – 2

Chukotka Autonomous District – 2

For the entire period, 7 186 611 were discharged after recovery in Russia.

Over the past 24 hours, 1,069 deaths have been confirmed:

Moscow – 83

Saint Petersburg – 65

Nizhny Novgorod region – 42

Krasnodar Territory – 38

Moscow region – 36

Republic of Bashkortostan – 36

Rostov region – 33

Stavropol Territory – 32

Volgograd region – 30

Udmurt Republic – 30

Perm Territory – 30

Sverdlovsk region – 30

Saratov region – 29

Chelyabinsk region – 29

Irkutsk region – 29

Penza region – 28

Altai Territory – 23

Krasnoyarsk Territory – 23

Orenburg region – 21

Lipetsk region – 18

Samara region – 18

Bryansk region – 17

Voronezh region – 15

Tula region – 15

Sevastopol – 15

Republic of Chuvashia – 15

Novosibirsk region – 15

Tyumen region – 14

Astrakhan region – 13

Vologda region – 12

Republic of Crimea – 12

Ulyanovsk region – 12

Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug – 12

Republic of Khakassia – 12

Ivanovo region – 10

Republic of Tatarstan – 10

Ryazan region – 9

Tambov region – 9

Murmansk region – 9

Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) – 9

Vladimir region – 8

Omsk region – 8

Oryol region – 6

Smolensk region – 6

Yaroslavl region – 6

Republic of Adygea – 6

Kabardino-Balkar Republic – 6

Kemerovo region – 6

Kaluga region – 5

Republic of Dagestan – 5

Republic of Mari El – 5

Republic of Mordovia – 5

Republic of Buryatia – 5

Belgorod region – 4

Kursk region – 4

Republic of Karelia – 4

Leningrad region – 4

Novgorod region – 3

Republic of Ingushetia – 3

Chechen Republic – 3

Tomsk region – 3

Primorsky Territory – 3

Khabarovsk Territory – 3

Kaliningrad region – 2

Pskov region – 2

Kirov region – 2

Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug – 2

Trans-Baikal Territory – 2

Kamchatka Territory – 2

Amur region – 2

Nenets Autonomous Okrug – 1

Republic of Kalmykia – 1

Karachay-Cherkess Republic – 1

Republic of North Ossetia – Alania – 1

Altai Republic – 1

Magadan region – 1

Over the entire period, 231 669 people died in Russia.

According to Rospotrebnadzor, over the entire period 205.3 million laboratory tests for a new type of coronavirus infection, including 594 thous. – for the last day. They remain under medical supervision 1 million 867 thousand 569 people.