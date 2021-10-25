The operational headquarters announced the statistics on the incidence of a new coronavirus infection in Russia on October 25

Over the past day in Russia, confirmed cases of a new coronavirus infection COVID-19 – 37930 in 85 regions, including actively identified 3,387 (9.0%) without clinical manifestations.
Subjects with the lowest daily growth rates:
1. Sakhalin Region 0.16%
2. Republic of Kalmykia, Kamchatka Territory 0.2%
3. Magadan region 0.23%
In the Russian Federation, on an accrual basis, 8 279 573 case (+ 0.46%) coronavirus infection in 85 regions.
Over the past day, 20 690 people were discharged after recovery:
Moscow – 3892
Moscow region – 2345
Saint Petersburg – 1102
Samara region – 743
Republic of Bashkortostan – 584
Rostov region – 540
Nizhny Novgorod region – 523
Krasnoyarsk Territory – 458
Sverdlovsk region – 438
Tver region – 421
Perm Territory – 403
Udmurt Republic – 381
Bryansk region – 341
Orenburg region – 331
Republic of Karelia – 315
Saratov region – 311
Pskov region – 291
Ulyanovsk region – 290
Volgograd region – 288
Vologda region – 280
Kaliningrad region – 280
Leningrad region – 255
Khabarovsk Territory – 249
Lipetsk region – 226
Kaluga region – 201
Kemerovo region – 201
Tula region – 200
Chelyabinsk region – 197
Republic of Buryatia – 192
Kostroma region – 188
Kirov region – 180
Voronezh region – 174
Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug – 174
Kursk region – 171
Astrakhan region – 167
Omsk region – 152
Republic of Crimea – 149
Trans-Baikal Territory – 149
Yaroslavl region – 133
Murmansk region – 130
Amur region – 126
Republic of Chuvashia – 123
Smolensk region – 114
Tyumen region – 114
Tambov region – 112
Novgorod region – 112
Republic of Dagestan – 109
Arkhangelsk region – 100
Sevastopol – 100
Republic of Mordovia – 100
Chechen Republic – 96
Primorsky Territory – 92
Kabardino-Balkar Republic – 90
Stavropol Territory – 84
Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) – 83
Altai Territory – 82
Ivanovo region – 68
Republic of Ingushetia – 67
Tuva Republic – 65
Sakhalin Region – 65
Irkutsk region – 59
Krasnodar Territory – 55
Republic of Kalmykia – 54
Tomsk region – 53
Oryol region – 52
Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District – 51
Karachay-Cherkess Republic – 49
Kurgan region – 49
Vladimir region – 45
Belgorod region – 41
Novosibirsk region – 39
Republic of Adygea – 26
Magadan region – 26
Republic of Tatarstan – 25
Kamchatka Territory – 24
Republic of North Ossetia – Alania – 23
Republic of Mari El – 18
Penza region – 17
Republic of Khakassia – 13
Ryazan region – 10
Altai Republic – 7
Jewish Autonomous Region – 3
Nenets Autonomous Okrug – 2
Chukotka Autonomous District – 2
For the entire period, 7 186 611 were discharged after recovery in Russia.
Over the past 24 hours, 1,069 deaths have been confirmed:
Moscow – 83
Saint Petersburg – 65
Nizhny Novgorod region – 42
Krasnodar Territory – 38
Moscow region – 36
Republic of Bashkortostan – 36
Rostov region – 33
Stavropol Territory – 32
Volgograd region – 30
Udmurt Republic – 30
Perm Territory – 30
Sverdlovsk region – 30
Saratov region – 29
Chelyabinsk region – 29
Irkutsk region – 29
Penza region – 28
Altai Territory – 23
Krasnoyarsk Territory – 23
Orenburg region – 21
Lipetsk region – 18
Samara region – 18
Bryansk region – 17
Voronezh region – 15
Tula region – 15
Sevastopol – 15
Republic of Chuvashia – 15
Novosibirsk region – 15
Tyumen region – 14
Astrakhan region – 13
Vologda region – 12
Republic of Crimea – 12
Ulyanovsk region – 12
Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug – 12
Republic of Khakassia – 12
Ivanovo region – 10
Republic of Tatarstan – 10
Ryazan region – 9
Tambov region – 9
Murmansk region – 9
Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) – 9
Vladimir region – 8
Omsk region – 8
Oryol region – 6
Smolensk region – 6
Yaroslavl region – 6
Republic of Adygea – 6
Kabardino-Balkar Republic – 6
Kemerovo region – 6
Kaluga region – 5
Republic of Dagestan – 5
Republic of Mari El – 5
Republic of Mordovia – 5
Republic of Buryatia – 5
Belgorod region – 4
Kursk region – 4
Republic of Karelia – 4
Leningrad region – 4
Novgorod region – 3
Republic of Ingushetia – 3
Chechen Republic – 3
Tomsk region – 3
Primorsky Territory – 3
Khabarovsk Territory – 3
Kaliningrad region – 2
Pskov region – 2
Kirov region – 2
Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug – 2
Trans-Baikal Territory – 2
Kamchatka Territory – 2
Amur region – 2
Nenets Autonomous Okrug – 1
Republic of Kalmykia – 1
Karachay-Cherkess Republic – 1
Republic of North Ossetia – Alania – 1
Altai Republic – 1
Magadan region – 1
Over the entire period, 231 669 people died in Russia.
According to Rospotrebnadzor, over the entire period 205.3 million laboratory tests for a new type of coronavirus infection, including 594 thous. – for the last day. They remain under medical supervision 1 million 867 thousand 569 people.