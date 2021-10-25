The operational headquarters responded to the data on the extension of non-working days in Moscow :: Society :: RBC

Commenting on messages that appeared in social networks and the media that the capital may extend the period of non-working days after November 7, the operational headquarters for combating COVID-19 said that such measures are not planned.

Photo: Anton Vaganov / Reuters



Extension of non-working days in Moscow after November 7 is not planned. This was reported by the COVID-19 Coronavirus Operational Headquarters in Telegram.

“In connection with the reports spreading in the media and social networks about the intention of the authorities to extend the non-working days after November 7, the Moscow headquarters informs: the extension of non-working days after November 7 is not planned,” the statement says.

The operational headquarters also noted that the complex of measures introduced during non-working days should help slow down the spread of infection.

Non-working days began in six Russian regions



Non-working days in Moscow from October 28 to November 7, amid the deteriorating situation with COVID-19, were announced by the decree of the capital’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin. A lockdown is being introduced in the city at this time. Shopping centers, shops, cinemas and catering establishments will be closed. Pharmacies and grocery stores selling essential goods will continue to work. Restaurants will be able to work takeaway. Theaters and museums will continue to work; you will need QR codes to visit them.