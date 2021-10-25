The parliament of Tatarstan opposed the renaming of the president of the republic :: Politics :: RBC

Farid Mukhametshin

(Photo: Ilya Pitalev / RIA Novosti)



Deputies of the State Council of Tatarstan voted against the draft federal law on the general principles of organizing public power in the constituent entities of the federation, which, among other things, introduces the same names for the top officials of the regions – the head of the constituent entity, RIA Novosti reports.

Tatarstan is now the only subject of Russia headed by a president.

“In our opinion, certain provisions of the draft law contradict the foundations of the constitutional system of Russia as a democratic federal law-based state. We believe that in the presented version the draft law departs from the establishment of general principles of legal regulation of the activities of state authorities of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, ”said the head of the Committee of the State Council of Tatarstan on state construction and local self-government Albert Khabibullin.

Chairman of the State Council of Tatarstan Farid Mukhametshin said that the deputies will return to this issue after the bill passes the first reading in the State Duma.

“I don’t want to raise this topic now <...> This is how the newspapers write, but they did not understand the essence. Not only because the name of the president or top official changes. This law fundamentally interferes with the powers of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, violating the current norms of the Russian constitution. We are forced to violate the norms of the Russian Constitution, ”Mukhametshin summed up.