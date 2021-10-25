The presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan signed an agreement on border delimitation

https://ria.ru/20211025/sng-1756147891.html

NUR-SULTAN, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Twenty bilateral documents, including an agreement on the delimitation of the state border, were signed during the visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev to Turkmenistan, the press service of the Kazakh leader said on Monday. to this country. “This event is of a special nature and is a step towards the Turkmen friends in achieving a common goal – bringing the Kazakh-Turkmen relations of friendship, good-neighborliness and mutual support to a qualitatively new level,” the press service quoted Tokayev as saying. 20 documents, including a joint statement of the two presidents, an agreement on the delimitation of the Kazakh-Turkmen state border and the delimitation of adjacent fishing areas in the Caspian Sea, an agreement on the regime of the Kazakh-Turkmen state border. In addition, agreements on cooperation in the field of civil defense, prevention and liquidation of emergencies, on the organization of the exchange of preliminary information on goods and vehicles moved between the two countries, a memorandum of cooperation in the field of environmental protection and a number of other documents were also signed. x republics remained uncoordinated, which was the reason for regular border conflicts. The length of the border between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan is over 400 kilometers.

2021

