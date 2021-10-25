The Prime Minister of Sudan asked the people to take to the streets with peaceful protests :: Politics :: RBC

According to Al Jazeera, the Sudanese Association of Professionals called on the people to prepare to resist the military coup and to take to the streets with protests across the country. A syndicate of doctors in Sudan has declared a general strike in hospitals, except in cases of emergency, union members have decided to withdraw from military hospitals. The syndicate asks other professional associations to join the protests. The Sudanese Bankers’ Association also went on strike.

Earlier, Al Hadath TV channel, citing sources and Al Arabiya, reported that at least four ministers from the Hamduk government (including the ministers of industry and communications), as well as a representative of the ruling Sovereign Council and the governor of Khartoum, were detained. According to Reuters, the arrests were carried out by people in military uniforms without identification marks.

Director of the Al-Jazeera office in Khartoum al-Muslim al-Kabashi said that information minister Hamza Ballulah and the head of the Arab Socialist Party Baath Ali al-Rih al-Sanhuri, governor of Khartoum (the capital of Sudan) Ayman Nimr were detained. As noted by Reuters, among the detainees and the adviser to the Prime Minister on the media Faisal Muhammad Salih.

According to Al Arabiya, there is information about the detention of members of three pro-government parties (the Sudanese Congress Party, Union of Unionists and the Baath Party).

The BBC reports that Khartoum airport is now closed and international flights have been suspended. According to Al Jazeera, while he continues to work. According to the TV channel, Internet and mobile communications do not work in Khartoum, army forces have blocked city bridges and tunnels. At the same time, protesters blocked some streets.

The military stepped up after Hamduk’s meeting with the head of the Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. It discussed, among other things, the proposals of the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman. He visited the country in early October. According to the State Department, Feltman reaffirmed “the US commitment to the ongoing political transformation in Sudan” and stressed that political and economic support from Washington depends on Khartoum’s fulfillment of the country’s transition commitments.

In September, the army had already tried to carry out a coup in Sudan. More than 20 high-ranking officers, led by Major General Abdel-Baqi Bakrawi, took control of the Sudanese army’s armored corps, after which they tried to seize the offices of several state-owned media outlets. Later, all participants in the coup attempt were arrested.