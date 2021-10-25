The Prime Minister of Thailand warned residents against investing in cryptocurrency :: RBC.Crypto

The head of the Thai government Prayut Chan-Ocha called for a sober assessment of all the risks associated with digital assets, as well as be prepared for the loss of all savings

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-Ocha is concerned about the growing interest in cryptocurrency investment among young investors. This was announced by the deputy press secretary of the office of the head of government Ratchada Tanadirek, writes Todayuknews. Chan-Ocha urged investors to soberly assess all the risks associated with digital assets, as well as to be prepared for the loss of all savings.

According to the Prime Minister of Thailand, residents of the country should carefully study all the possible consequences of investing in cryptocurrency, as well as choose service providers approved by the state regulator.

“The Prime Minister is glad that the new generation is interested in investments. But all investments are risky, ”said the representative of the head of government.

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand, residents of the country own almost 1.5 million trading accounts with digital assets, of which 311 thousand are active with a daily trading volume of $ 198 million. About 3% of traders are people under 20 years old, almost 47% of crypto investors are under 30.

