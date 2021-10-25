The remains of 14 people buried in a forest belt were found in Nizhny Tagil – Gazeta.Ru

In Nizhny Tagil, during a walk, residents found a burial of human remains, reports E1…

Local residents walked through the forest and found human bones, after which they turned to the police. After surveying the territory, the remains of at least 14 people were found, they were dumped in a heap and covered with earth.

In the press service of the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Sverdlovsk Region reportedthat the initial examination of the bone remains did not reveal a criminal “trace”. The ministry put forward a version that new burials were made at the nearby cemetery at the location of the old, abandoned graves.

According to the head of the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Sverdlovsk Region Valery Gorelykh, it is still premature to assert that the remains of people found are a mass grave. He added that in the near future the heads of the police of Nizhny Tagil and colleagues from other law enforcement and regulatory agencies will arrive at the scene, based on the results of all events, conclusions will be drawn about the origin of the remains.

