https://ria.ru/20211025/ostanki-1756115897.html

The remains of 14 people were found in Nizhny Tagil

The remains of 14 people were found in Nizhny Tagil – Russia news today

The remains of 14 people were found in Nizhny Tagil

The Investigative Committee of Russia and the police in the city of Nizhny Tagil, Sverdlovsk Region, are checking upon the discovery of the remains of 14 people. RIA Novosti, 25.10.2021

2021-10-25T12: 59

2021-10-25T12: 59

2021-10-25T15: 00

incidents

Nizhny Tagil

Leninsky district

investigative committee of russia (ck rf)

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155780/26/1557802611_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_594087b3123594a4dcdbf17a76fdd378.jpg

EKATERINBURG, October 25 – RIA Novosti. The Investigative Committee of Russia and the police in the city of Nizhny Tagil, Sverdlovsk region, are conducting an investigation into the discovery of the remains of 14 people. Earlier, the local publication e1.ru reported that an unknown mass grave of 14 people was found in Nizhny Tagil. The human remains were dumped in a heap and covered with earth. “The investigation department for the Leninsky district of Nizhny Tagil is establishing all the circumstances of the discovery of the bone remains. There is no reason to say that the find may be of a criminal nature. It is possible that this find may appear as a result of the fact that new burials were made at the nearby cemetery at the location of old abandoned graves, “the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the region said on Monday. services of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Sverdlovsk Region Valery Gorelykh, to argue that the remains of people found are a mass grave is still premature at this stage. other rights security and regulatory authorities. Based on the results of all the events, a conclusion will be drawn about the origin of the remains, “Gorelykh noted.

https://ria.ru/20211011/ostanki-1753960337.html

Nizhny Tagil

Leninsky district

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155780/26/1557802611_228-0:2959:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d41446d7adbfbe45b6a10db3e4a421cd.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, nizhniy tagil, leninsky district, the investigative committee of russia (sk rf), russia