The rise of Ethereum: how the world’s second most popular cryptocurrency can squeeze Bitcoin – news bitcoin

Ethereum may take away the palm in the cryptocurrency market from Bitcoin. Such a statement did co-founder of the second most popular digital coin in the world, Vitalik Buterin.

Pay attention to 5 interesting facts about cryptocurrencies: what you should know about

Bold statements

According to Buterin, Ethereum will very soon outstrip Bitcoin in terms of market capitalization. Now Ethereum more than 482 billion dollars, while for bitcoin this indicator exceeded the mark of 1 trillion dollars. According to Buterin’s calculations, in the future it will be Ethereum will become a reliable means of preserving capital for investors and replace bitcoin.

The co-founder of this crypto project believes that such prospects have become possible after activation EIP- + 1559 when updating London. The final advantage of Ethereum over Bitcoin will be formed after the transition to protocol 2.0, which will allow Ethereum to switch to the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus from the current Proof-of-Work (PoW). This will make the blockchain of this cryptocurrency convenient for users and will finally get rid of minor network problems.

What do they think in the market

In general, investors agree with Buterin’s optimistic forecasts. According to the survey CoinShares Digital Asset Bi-Monthly Fund Manager Survey, 42% Investors consider Ethereum to be the cryptocurrency with the best development prospects. At the same time, only people believe in the bright future of bitcoin eighteen% of respondents. In addition, the respondents are convinced that today both virtual currencies occupy an important place in the market – both Bitcoin and Ethereum invest almost thirty% investors.

Ethereum has the potential to outpace Bitcoin / Photo Unsplash

This opinion is shared by billionaire Mark Cuban. In particular he stated on CNBC broadcast that the Ethereum cryptocurrency is one of the most attractive coins for investment. Today Ethereum worth more 4 thousand dollars. At the same time on the market sound forecasts of rate growth to 10 thousand dollars and even 20 – 40 thousand dollars per token. Therefore, Ethereum has very good prospects. And even if this digital coin fails to outstrip bitcoin, then in any case it will remain a very interesting asset for investors.

How to turn Ethereum into income

The first step to generating income on the growth of the Ethereum rate is the acquisition of this cryptocurrency.… In order to start, it is not necessary to have a lot of capital. It is enough to choose a reliable trading platform. For example, Libertex from Forex Club. With platform Libertex you can access investments in the most profitable financial assets:

stock,

stock indices,

currency,

energy carriers,

cryptocurrencies.

On the topic Saudi Arabia is actively exploring new financial technologies: will the country give up cash?

All you need to do is open and fund an account in Libertex… The following algorithm of actions is as simple as possible:

select Ethereum in the list of financial assets,

determine the amount and direction of the transaction,

buy or sell this cryptocurrency (literally just one click is enough for this).

Work with a trading platform Libertex It is possible both from a computer and from a mobile phone through applications for the iOS and Android operating systems. You can carry out profitable transactions and manage capital literally anywhere you have access to the Internet.