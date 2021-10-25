The role of Batman Ben Affleck turned out to be more in “Flash” than expected

Fans literally jumped with joy when it was reported that Ben Affleck would reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming film.Flash”, But since then this was almost the only official information that was received.

Not only will he meet again with Barry Allen Ezra Miller, it was later confirmed that another version of Batman will appear in the film – played by Michael Keaton from the Tim Burton universe. However, expectations somewhat “died” when reports surfaced that Ben Affleck had spent only a week on the set, indicating that his Batman would appear in a small cameo rather than as a minor character.

A recent report from Giant Freakin Robot indicates, citing a trusted source, that Affleck’s screen time increased significantly after Warner Bros. and DC Films decided to give the actor a decent farewell. Be that as it may, all of this most likely also indicates that this is the last time we will see Ben as Batman, whatever his role in the film.

PremiereFlash»Is currently scheduled for November 3, 2022.