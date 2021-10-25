The ruble is mastered in the region of 70 per dollar

Kapusta: the triangles are about to be drilled

Kapusta: after all, such a narrow range for the end of October …

Avatar: Russians owe banks every third ruble

Avatar: The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia is a psychopath, said an exiled intelligence officer. – Published by Guardian News)

Avatar: A former Saudi security officer said that the country’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, is a “psychopath” who wanted to kill the late king with a poison ring he received from Russia. – Publishes the times)

Avatar: Biden has turned down full support for the Crown Prince by President Trump.

Sea: Cfnc (12:39), Of course an argument, but in the UK they were made by 72% of the population, which is comparable. And figures are more feasible than the Russian Federation.

Uf ^: so what is there at 69.95, put steam into the firebox

Sea: According to the University of Cambridge, China is completely out of Bitcoin mining. Now the United States is in first place with a 35% share, and Kazakhstan is in second with 18%. The computing capacity of Kazakhstan is estimated at 22 Eh / s, and the consumption – at 5 MWh of electricity. According to the Ministry of Energy, on average, one farm consumes 3.6 million kWh per month, which corresponds to the level of consumption of 24 thousand homes. The 50 largest mining farms in Kazakhstan put 693 MW of network load, and the excess (unaccounted for) consumption growth attributed to unregistered mining rigs is 1,050 MW. As a result, in the first nine months of 2021, electricity consumption in the country jumped by 7.4%, and the government began to think about building new power plants.

Uf ^: finally 69.90 : finally 69.90 the lower the higher))

Sea: Uf ^ (13:31), and crawl to 68.5

Uf ^: Sea (13:41), as an option, these 10 15 are for weaklings, the rate is warmed up

if another 0.5 bp expected will win back already next week

but as history shows here sometimes everything flies like that, : Sea (13:41), as an option, these 10 15 are for weaklings, the rate is warmed upif another 0.5 bp expected will win back already next weekbut as history shows here sometimes everything flies like that, few tools for profit,

there would be no divas, but there is a register of persons and the requirements of the Government

Uf ^: besides, the input is soft and the output is hard with reset obligation

643 will be influenced by how the Power will declare rights, enter into the powers of NATO

Cfnc: Sea (13:17), again no. You just, as always, did not figure it out)

Firstly, you’re lying about the numbers steeper than in the Russian Federation. And secondly, for many months in Europe, we are not talking about cases of infection – we are talking primarily about hospitalization and the number of beds in hospitals – these problems are not there, although there is an increase in diseases. And second and most important … This is the number of deaths from covid, and here vaccination clearly shows excellent results, both according to statistics in Russia and according to statistics in Europe.

lilit: Uf ^ (13:31), spring

marker: Cfnc (13:56), and shozh are dying then 1000 per day in Russia, vaccination has been going on for a long time, and infections in growth and mortality too

Lion fat: I don’t forget anything, Tanya!