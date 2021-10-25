“The Russians are as right as possible.” Americans agree with Putin’s words about the United States

Readers of The American Conservative share their impressions of Vladimir Putin's speech at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

“The Russians are as right as possible.” Americans agree with Putin’s words about the United States

MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Readers of The American Conservative share their impressions of Vladimir Putin’s speech at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.
The statement received the greatest response, in which the Russian leader called what was happening in the United States a deviation towards an extreme leftist ideology.
For example, a user under the nickname dbassman27 noted that the Russian president is much smarter than any American president since the days of Ronald Reagan.

“He is right. The left is going to kill the goose that lays the golden eggs <...> They control the media, education systems and the entire pop culture,” he concluded.

“Putin tells his compatriots that although they ‘lost’ the Cold War, they have recovered from the terrible disease that Americans are now victims of,” said St. Jerome’s Lion.

“Incredibly, the leader of the former USSR warns against Bolshevik tendencies in the West. The time may come when freedom-loving people will need to emigrate to the former Soviet Union,” John10 noted.
There were also those who saw an aggressive context in the words of Vladimir Putin. Thus, the commentator under the nickname Triple36 is convinced that, despite understanding what is happening in the Western world, Moscow plans not to help, but to benefit from it.

Nevertheless, the majority of readers were in favor of establishing a dialogue with Russia.

“Who wants to foment a conflict with Russia? Definitely not the American people! We are not at all interested in that!” – posted by Patrick Constantine.

“When the Russians are right, they are right as much as possible. Vladimir Putin is almost a villain from the comics of the Washington establishment. One of the reasons for his demonization is precisely that he does such things and publicly diagnoses what is wrong in America,” ElCristeroAmericano pointed out.

Speaking at Valdai, the Russian president said that the struggle for equality in the West “is turning into dogmatism on the verge of absurdity,” which will be “worse than the agitation and propaganda department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.” In his opinion, moderate conservatism is the most reasonable principle of the worldview.

