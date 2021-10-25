https://ria.ru/20211025/putin-1756077999.html
Americans recognized Putin’s worldview as truly correct
Readers of The American Conservative share their impressions of Vladimir Putin’s speech at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club. RIA Novosti, 25.10.2021
MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Readers of The American Conservative share their impressions of Vladimir Putin’s speech at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club. much smarter than any American president since Ronald Reagan. “Putin tells his compatriots that although they” lost “the Cold War, they were cured of the terrible disease that Americans now fall prey to. Jerome’s Lion. “Incredibly, the leader of the former USSR warns against Bolshevik tendencies in the West & lt; …” in the words of Vladimir Putin an aggressive context. So, the commentator under the nickname Triple36 is convinced that, despite understanding what is happening in the Western world, Moscow plans not to help, but to benefit from it. Nevertheless, most readers spoke in favor of establishing a dialogue with Russia. “When the Russians are right, they are right as much as possible. Vladimir Putin is almost a villain from the comics of the Washington establishment. One of the reasons for his demonization is precisely that he does such things and publicly diagnoses what is wrong in America, “ElCristeroAmericano noted. Speaking at Valdai, the Russian president said, that the struggle for equality in the West “is turning into dogmatism on the verge of absurdity,” which will be “worse than the agitation and propaganda department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.” In his opinion, moderate conservatism is the most reasonable principle of the worldview.
“He is right. The left is going to kill the goose that lays the golden eggs <...> They control the media, education systems and the entire pop culture,” he concluded.
“Putin tells his compatriots that although they ‘lost’ the Cold War, they have recovered from the terrible disease that Americans are now victims of,” said St. Jerome’s Lion.
Nevertheless, the majority of readers were in favor of establishing a dialogue with Russia.
“Who wants to foment a conflict with Russia? Definitely not the American people! We are not at all interested in that!” – posted by Patrick Constantine.
“When the Russians are right, they are right as much as possible. Vladimir Putin is almost a villain from the comics of the Washington establishment. One of the reasons for his demonization is precisely that he does such things and publicly diagnoses what is wrong in America,” ElCristeroAmericano pointed out.
Speaking at Valdai, the Russian president said that the struggle for equality in the West “is turning into dogmatism on the verge of absurdity,” which will be “worse than the agitation and propaganda department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.” In his opinion, moderate conservatism is the most reasonable principle of the worldview.