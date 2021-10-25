https://ria.ru/20211025/putin-1756077999.html

Americans recognized Putin’s worldview as truly correct

“The Russians are as right as possible.” Americans agreed with Putin’s words about the USA – RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021

Americans recognized Putin’s worldview as truly correct

Readers of The American Conservative share their impressions of Vladimir Putin’s speech at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club. RIA Novosti, 25.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Readers of The American Conservative share their impressions of Vladimir Putin’s speech at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club. much smarter than any American president since Ronald Reagan. “Putin tells his compatriots that although they” lost “the Cold War, they were cured of the terrible disease that Americans now fall prey to. Jerome’s Lion. “Incredibly, the leader of the former USSR warns against Bolshevik tendencies in the West & lt; …” in the words of Vladimir Putin an aggressive context. So, the commentator under the nickname Triple36 is convinced that, despite understanding what is happening in the Western world, Moscow plans not to help, but to benefit from it. Nevertheless, most readers spoke in favor of establishing a dialogue with Russia. “When the Russians are right, they are right as much as possible. Vladimir Putin is almost a villain from the comics of the Washington establishment. One of the reasons for his demonization is precisely that he does such things and publicly diagnoses what is wrong in America, “ElCristeroAmericano noted. Speaking at Valdai, the Russian president said, that the struggle for equality in the West “is turning into dogmatism on the verge of absurdity,” which will be “worse than the agitation and propaganda department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.” In his opinion, moderate conservatism is the most reasonable principle of the worldview.

