The Russians were warned about the rise in prices for buckwheat, oatmeal and cereals in November

In Russia, groats producers have warned the chains about the increase in prices for buckwheat, oatmeal and cereals by 10-20% in November. Writes about this “Kommersant” on Monday, October 25.

The reason is the growth in the cost of raw materials and packaging. For buckwheat, the reason was the problems with the harvest in the Altai Territory. There, producer prices rose from 57 rubles to over 80 rubles over the year. per kilo. The Verny chain confirmed that they had received notifications from groats producers about price increases by an average of 15%. X5 Group (Pyaterochka, Perekrestok, Karusel), Magnet, Auchan, Lenta did not comment on the situation.

The representative of the agricultural holding “AFG National” (brands “National”, Prosto, etc.) reported an increase in the cost of production of cereals. The price of polypropylene and cardboard packaging over the past year has grown by more than 100%, and the price of Russian raw materials – within 30%. The main increase is observed in buckwheat, the minimum – in rice. Other cereals and legumes have shown an average growth of 12-15% over the past two months.

The Verny chain added that they were forced to partially accept price increases from manufacturers in order not to create a shortage of goods on the shelves. At the same time, they try to agree on a postponement of the increase or split it into several stages. At the same time, experts predicted that the situation with buckwheat would stabilize after a new crop entered the market.