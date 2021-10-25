the second trailer for the drama “King Richard”. Reedus

Success stories – whether in the music, business or sports field – are always an inspiring sight, encouraging people to change their lives, even if in the smallest detail. After all, it is always very important to have the hope that success will come to you, even if you do not have special privileges, but there is a frantic desire to work and achieve goals. In pursuit of this goal, Warner Bros. filmed a biographical drama about overcoming – “King Richard”, the second trailer for which the studio published recently. Will Smith, the star of Independence Day and the Men in Black trilogy, starred in the film.

The movie is based on real events. Richard Williams was never a good tennis player and had no idea how professional tennis players train. He was a simple black man who went through humiliation and racial hatred while trying to secure a better future for his four daughters. But when his daughters – Serena and Venus Williams – discovered a talent for this sport, he realized that they could conquer this world. And he began to do everything to make this vision come true.

The film is directed by the Cannes Film Festival nominee Reynaldo Marcus Green – for the director of short films “King Richard” will be a full-length debut in wide distribution. Will Smith will be accompanied by an interesting cast of Tony Goldwin (Ghost), John Bernthal (The Walking Dead) and Dylan McDermott (The Fall of Olympus).

Judging by the trailer, a simple yet powerful story of ambition, overcoming, and parental love awaits us, which isn’t always what many imagine it to be.

The premiere of “King Richard” in Russia is scheduled for November 18th.