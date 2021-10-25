https://ria.ru/20211025/armata-1756061467.html

The source named the deadline for the completion of state tests of tanks “Armata”

MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. State tests of the newest Russian T-14 tanks on the Armata platform are planned to be completed in 2022, a source in the military-industrial complex told RIA Novosti. According to the source, “the tests consistently confirm the tactical and technical requirements of the Ministry of Defense for the new machine.” -14 “Armata” – a main tank developed by Uralvagonzavod, armed with a 125-mm 2A82-1M smooth-bore cannon, capable of using guided projectiles. One of the features of the tank is that its crew is housed in an armored capsule, and the turret is controlled remotely. The tank is equipped with the latest “Afghanit” active protection system for knocking down enemy missiles and shells. The combat vehicle has the most modern onboard equipment, including a combat information and control system and radar stations. The T-14 is also equipped with the equipment of a unified tactical control system.

