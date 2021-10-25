The State Council of Tatarstan did not support the renaming of the presidential post

The State Council – the regional parliament – of Tatarstan did not support the draft federal law “On the General Principles of Organization of Public Power in the Subjects of the Federation”, introduced earlier by the influential State Duma deputy and the senator. This is reported by Idel.Realii.

The bill, which is based on the recently adopted amendments to the Constitution of Russia, obliges the leaders of the country’s regions to be called heads. Now the heads, as a rule, are called the leaders of the republics, and the first persons of the regions are called the governors. There are also exceptions – one of them is Tatarstan. This is the only subject of the federation, the head of which is still called the president.

According to the head of the State Council Committee on State Construction Albert Khabibullin, certain provisions of the bill introduced by Pavel Krasheninnikov and Andrei Klishas “contradict the Constitution of the Russian Federation” as a democratic state. Among these provisions, he mentioned the requirement for the unification of top positions in the region. The decision not to support the bill was taken unanimously by 82 deputies.

Tatarstan in the early 1990s proclaimed itself a sovereign republic, uniting with the Russian Federation on a contractual basis. Subsequently, Tatarstan lost some of its powers, and its relations with the federal center became in many ways similar to those of other subjects of the federation. However, a number of attributes of sovereignty remained, including the office of the president.

The refusal of the Tatarstan parliament to approve the bill is unlikely to prevent its adoption, since the subjects of the federation do not have the right to veto.

As a rule, the bills introduced by Klishas and Krasheninnikov are approved by the Kremlin, which means that their adoption is practically guaranteed.

Pavel Krasheninnikov previously clarified that the document does not provide for changes in the names of the positions of the mayor of Moscow and the governors of St. Petersburg and annexed Sevastopol. He did not mention Tatarstan.

