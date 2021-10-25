https://ria.ru/20211025/gaz-1756188570.html

The State Department demanded that Russia supply gas to Europe in excess of the contract

WASHINGTON, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Russia “can and should” increase gas supplies to Europe beyond contracted volumes through existing pipelines to prevent an energy crisis on the continent, possible in the event of a cold winter, Amos Hochstein, a spokesman for the State Department for Energy Security, said. He called on Germany to make it clear to Russia what to introduce Nord Stream 2 will not be operational before March next year, and it should use existing routes to expand supplies, including the Ukrainian pipeline system. “The only supplier that can change the situation on the European energy market this winter is Russia. can increase production, they must do this, they must supply through the existing gas pipelines, “Hochstein said at a briefing.” If Russia has gas for Nord Stream, then it has volumes for the gas transportation system of Ukraine and other routes. must use them, “he added. The diplomat reiterated that the United States does not change positive attitude to Nord Stream 2, but moved from attempts to oppose its construction to leveling the negative consequences of its operation. Hochstein predicts that Europe may face an energy shortage this winter if it turns out to be colder than usual When asked if the United States is able to help Europe with the supply of liquefied gas, he replied that American companies have sufficient reserves of such fuel, but the authorities have no right to dictate export directions to them. Gas prices in Europe have risen sharply in recent months. Back in early August, the estimated price of the nearest futures on the Dutch TTF index was about $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, and by the end of September the figure had more than doubled. The maximum of the estimated price – almost $ 1,400 per thousand cubic meters – was reached on October 5, and since October 6, gas prices on the world market began to decline, reaching at the moment of the historical maximum at the level of $ 1,937 per thousand cubic meters. Experts associate the rise in gas prices in Europe. with several factors: low occupancy of European underground gas storages (UGS), limited supply from the main suppliers and high demand for LNG in Asia. alternative energy sources, they hoped for wind power, and there was no wind for several months. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously called the statements about the use of gas by Russia as a weapon as complete nonsense and nonsense. The Russian Federation has repeatedly noted that they are fulfilling all their obligations to European partners and are ready to sell more gas.

