The Ukrainian government called a dangerous gas price for Kiev | News | News

If the average price for blue fuel reaches $ 900 per thousand cubic meters, Ukraine will begin to lose GDP. This was announced on Monday, October 25, by the country’s first deputy prime minister Alexei Lyubchenko.

At the same time, the minister predicted further growth in consumer prices.

Kiev needs to develop its own gas production, Lyubchenko stressed, drawing attention to the need to rely on the concept of development of the oil and gas industry in Ukraine, according to which in 2020 the country was supposed to produce more than 20 billion cubic meters. m of fuel.

“Now a large-scale energy efficiency program will be approved, including the renovation of residential buildings and communications, which will allow us to save up to 20-30% of energy in the future,” – quotes a representative of the TASS government.

Ukraine is able to carry out modernization for about 100 billion hryvnia. At the same time, President of the country Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier said that UAH 300 billion should be allocated for this task, Lyubchenko noted.

Kiev is going to attract these funds from the budgets of the regions of the country and the state budget, the Deputy Prime Minister explained.

On October 20, Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said that Ukraine is ready for the heating season amid the energy crisis in Europe. According to him, the Ukrainian government is ready for various scenarios, since it understands that Europe is engulfed in an energy crisis, which is directly related to the alleged gas blackmail by Russia.

Earlier that day, the National Federation of Employers of Ukraine issued a statement in which it pointed out the catastrophic situation in the energy resource markets in the country. The federation stressed that in 2021 there was a huge increase in the cost of energy resources and a situation has developed when the price of gas for Ukrainian enterprises is 4-5 times higher than that of their competitors.

On October 16, Ukraine spoke about the causes of the gas crisis in the country. According to Andrey Kobolev, ex-head of the board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukraine, gas had to be bought in May and June of this year from Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities, when it was much cheaper than now.

The rise in prices on the European market began at the end of August and continued until the beginning of October. The cost of blue fuel on October 6 exceeded $ 1.9 thousand per 1,000 cubic meters. m, setting a new all-time maximum, later there was a decline to $ 600.