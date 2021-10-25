The ultra-right in Germany armed themselves to prevent migrants from entering Poland through Belarus

A poster with the inscription: “Against the old and new Nazis”. Demonstration against ultra-right attempts to stop migrants from Poland

Several members of the ultra-right group were detained by the police in Germany with weapons. They intended to prevent migrants from entering the country who entered neighboring Poland through the territory of Belarus.

A group of 50 people was armed with gas canisters, and a bayonet, machete knife and police batons were also seized from them, police said.

They are believed to be supporters of the neo-Nazi far-right party “Third Way”, which called on its members to prevent illegal migrants from entering the country, whose number has grown significantly since August, across the Polish border.

A police spokesman said the ultra-right activists were disarmed and forced to leave the border area near the city of Guben, where they were held overnight from Saturday to Sunday.

