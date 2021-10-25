The younger version of Tesla Model X added $ 5,000 in price and became more expensive than $ 100,000

The past weekend did not pass without leaving a trace for potential buyers of Tesla electric vehicles in the United States – they realized that they would now have to wait longer for the basic versions of Model 3 and Model Y, and pay $ 2000 more for them. Something similar happened with two older Tesla models, just a rise in price reached $ 5,000.

In the case of the updated Tesla Model X crossover, deliveries of which began recently, this means that the cost of the basic version of the Long Range has grown from $ 99,990 to $ 104,990, breaking a psychologically important mark. It will take almost a year to wait for the ordered electric car. The more expensive Tesla Model X Plaid still costs $ 119,990, a whopping $ 10,000 less than the comparable Tesla Model S Plaid. The older version of the crossover will arrive in the US around July.

The Tesla Model S sedan in the basic Long Range version is now available to American customers of the company at a price of $ 94,990, although more recently it could be ordered for $ 89,990, and in January the price was $ 10,000 lower. The basic trim sedans currently ordered will be delivered by June next year. As already noted, the older Tesla Model S Plaid trim retained its price tag at $ 129,990 and can be obtained in December. Tesla is forced to take unpopular measures like price hikes due to component shortages, rising prices for materials and logistics services.