There was a video of the moment of the plane crash in the suburbs

It flew and suddenly collapsed. Video from the moment of the plane crash in the suburbs

There was a video of the moment of the plane crash in the Moscow region – Russia news today

It flew and suddenly collapsed. Video from the moment of the plane crash in the suburbs

The Investigative Committee of Russia has published a video of the moment of the crash of a light-engine plane near Ruza in the Moscow region. RIA Novosti, 25.10.2021

2021-10-25T12: 56

2021-10-25T12: 56

2021-10-25T13: 28

MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. The Investigative Committee of Russia has published a video of the moment of the crash of a light-engine plane near Ruza in the Moscow Region, showing how the aircraft gains altitude and then falls behind a forest. The Investigative Committee also showed the work of investigators at the scene of the incident. The incident took place near the village of Vatulino. Two people on board were killed. The Ministry of Emergency Situations clarified that the high-wing plane fell on the territory of the Aeroklassika flying club. There is no destruction on the ground, the department noted.

The moment of the fall of a light-engine plane near Ruza The moment of the fall of a light-engine plane near Ruza 2021-10-25T12: 56 true PT0M18S

