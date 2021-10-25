There was a video of the moment of the plane crash in the suburbs

https://ria.ru/20211025/samolet-1756115172.html
It flew and suddenly collapsed. Video from the moment of the plane crash in the suburbs
The Investigative Committee of Russia has published a video of the moment of the crash of a light-engine plane near Ruza in the Moscow region.
MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. The Investigative Committee of Russia has published a video of the moment of the crash of a light-engine plane near Ruza in the Moscow Region, showing how the aircraft gains altitude and then falls behind a forest. The Investigative Committee also showed the work of investigators at the scene of the incident. The incident took place near the village of Vatulino. Two people on board were killed. The Ministry of Emergency Situations clarified that the high-wing plane fell on the territory of the Aeroklassika flying club. There is no destruction on the ground, the department noted.
