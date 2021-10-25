this is a ballad about broken feelings

Coldplay are back with a new album, and none other than Selena Gomez, who is featured in Let Somebody Go, is helping to create Music of Spheres.

New Coldplay album, Music of Spheres, released on October 15th. It is a seemingly space project that boasts one superstar: Selena Gomez. Selena joined the group – Chris Martin, Johnny Buckland, Guy Berryman, Will Champion and Phil Harvey – in the track “Let Somebody Go”.

Selena and Coldplay first announced their heartbreak ballad on October 4, each posting a short video on social media about a colorful planet orbiting deep in space. The video also gave fans a snippet of the song, which sounded like a somber, emotional ballad. ” Considering the song’s title “Let Somebody Go” – this preview confirmed the suspicion that fans should have a box of tissues handy before listening.

This collaboration with Coldplay followed Selena’s song “999” with Camilo… Selena ditched the Spanish-language track at the end of August, five months after she published her Spanish-language EP Revelación…

“Camilo is a fantastic songwriter and singer who holds his heart in his hands with pride and we jumped in immediately,” she said after the song was released, according to Billboard.

“I was very excited to be working with him.” The Colombian singer added that working with Selena was “a huge honor” for him. “From the very beginning,“ 999 ”was written taking into account the sound of her voice and would not have existed if it had not been created in the dreams of this collaboration.

Burnout and the desire to end a musical career

Selena also spoke about her new album. During an interview about his new Hulu series, Only murders in the building, she said she was “starting to work” on a sequel Rare 2020 year… “I’m very excited and I have so much to say,” she told iHeattRadio. “I am very lucky … because I love doing what I do and I couldn’t have done it if it weren’t for the wonderful people around me … and those who are fans. So I’m very happy to be a part of everything I can do. “

Dubbed # SG3 as it will be her third independent album from Disney-owned Hollywood Records, the album could be Selena’s last dance. Or not? During an interview with Voque, she hinted that she was burned out.

“It’s hard to keep making music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously,” Selena said.

“I had moments when I thought, ‘What’s the point in this? Why do I keep doing this? “Lose You to Love Me” I felt it was the best song I have ever released, but for some people it was still not enough. … I think the next time I make an album it will be different. I want to try again before I possibly leave music. “

Selena later returned to these comments, telling the Elle edition that she thought about the fact that she would “someday quit making music.” She repeated her earlier disappointments. “I’m not saying I want a Grammy. I just feel like I’m doing my best and it’s all about me. Sometimes it really moves me. “