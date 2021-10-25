“This is a military coup.” Sudanese army arrested transitional government and declared a state of emergency

25 October 2021 06:04 GMT Updated an hour ago

To view this content, you need to enable JavaScript or use another browser Video caption, Military coup in Sudan

The Sudanese military arrested members of the transitional civilian government, including the prime minister, and declared a state of emergency in the country. The head of the Sovereign Council of Sudan, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said in a televised address that he was forced to take such actions because of the confrontation between various politicians and calls for violence.

Al-Burhan promised that Sudan will remain faithful to international agreements and after a while the country may return to civilian rule, this may happen after the elections scheduled for July 2023.

“We guarantee the military’s commitment to complete the transition to democracy when we hand over power to an elected civilian government,” Al-Burhan said. …

At dawn on Monday, the military detained Prime Minister Abdullah Hamduk and most of the cabinet ministers. Al Hadath TV previously reported, citing unnamed sources, that Hamduk was placed under house arrest. He reportedly declined to issue a statement in support of the military’s actions. According to the channel, the army has arrested not only ministers, but also one civilian member of the ruling council, several state governors and leaders of political parties.

Photo author, Getty Images

The Sudanese Ministry of Information, which remains under the control of Hamduk’s supporters, has called the event a military coup and called for resistance. The prime minister himself, who was placed under house arrest, also said that people should take to the streets to peacefully defend the revolution, Al-Arabiya TV reported. Major civilian democratic groups in the Sudan are also calling on the coup to resist.

“We will defend democracy to the end,” one of the protesters, 21-year-old Ahmed, told Reuters. “Burkhan will not be able to deceive us. This is a military coup,” says another protester.

According to the Ministry of Information, tens of thousands of people took part in demonstrations against the seizure of power by the military. Shooting was heard near the building in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, where the army leadership is based. Doctors report that at least 12 people were injured during the clashes, other details are still unknown.

Military and paramilitary forces have deployed in Khartoum to restrict the movement of civilians, while protesters with national flags burn tires in different parts of the city, an eyewitness told Reuters.

Eyewitnesses report that the Internet does not work in Khartoum, so it is difficult to get information about what is happening in Sudan. The military reportedly stormed the main television and radio center in the city of Omdurman and arrested a number of employees.

As reported by the Al-Arabiya TV channel, the capital’s airport is closed, the approaches to it are blocked by the military, international flights are suspended.

Photo author, AFP Photo caption, Residents of the capital who support the civil government take to the streets

The United States has declared its deep concern over reports of a military coup in Sudan. US Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman tweeted that a military seizure of power would be completely unacceptable and would jeopardize US humanitarian aid to Sudan.

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, On the streets of Khartoum, October 25

The League of Arab States expressed concern about the events in Sudan. League Secretary General Ahmed Abul Gheit called on the Sudanese parties to abide by the signed transitional agreements. Sudan is a member of the League of Arab States.

Crisis in Sudan

The army has arrested the Sudanese government amid rising tensions between the military and civilian transitional authorities. They jointly ruled the country after President Omar al-Bashir was ousted in 2019 in months of street protests.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Last week, thousands of people marched in Khartoum in solidarity with the transitional government

Bashir was sentenced to two years in prison on charges of corruption, illegal receipt of gifts and possession of foreign currency. The political transformation agreed upon after his resignation was to lead to elections at the end of 2023.

The crisis escalated in September with an attempted coup d’état attributed to al-Bashir’s supporters.

In October, opponents of the democratic forces took to the streets of Khartoum to urge the army to take control of the country, and last Thursday in the capital, tens of thousands of people demonstrated their support for the civilian transitional government.

Support for the interim government has dwindled sharply in recent months as the Sudanese economy struggles.

This year, the media reported that Sudan froze the agreement on the deployment of a Russian naval base on its territory, concluded during the reign of al-Bashir. Moscow stated that this issue has not been finally resolved, and the statements about the refusal to ratify the agreement do not correspond to reality.