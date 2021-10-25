THORChain (RUNE) Sees 78% Rise After Restarting Ethereum Pool | Blockchain24

Earlier this year, THORChain underwent a series of protocol exploits that resulted in $ 8 million being depleted of reserves and also affected the price of RUNE. The protocol announced this week that it will reopen its Ethereum pool along with other altcoin and BTC-based pools, and the announcement appears to have a positive impact on the RUNE price.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that since the $ 2.95 drop on July 20, the RUNE price has risen 283% to $ 11.64, and there has also been a marked increase in trading volume.

Two reasons for the recovery and strengthening seen in RUNE include the restart of trading opportunities on all five supported blockchains, including the Ethereum network, and the upcoming launch of several new projects on the THORChain network.

Ethereum pools are open

The main event reinforcing RUNE’s momentum was the resumption of trading services across all supported blockchain networks, with Ethereum reopening on October 21. Trading activity has been limited since the April hack and after re-checking the code, the Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Binance Coin (BNB), Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) pools are in the process of being reopened. According to data provided by THORChain, the accumulated demand for protocol trading was demonstrated by the near-instantaneous trading volume of $ 2 million ERC-20 tokens a few minutes after the pool reopened.

Another reason for the bullish price transition for RUNE is the upcoming launch of several new projects on the THORChain network, which will soon be listed on the Thorstarter (XRUNE) platform, which is the decentralized launch pad for the RUNE ecosystem. Some of the major upcoming launches include THORSwap, THORWallet, Brokkr Finance, Skipp Swap, DeFiSwap and XDEFI wallet. Market conditions for RUNE have been favorable for some time, according to Cointelegraph Markets Pro.

As you can see from the chart above, the VORTECSTM estimate for RUNE was in the green for most of the past week and peaked at 74 on October 18, about nineteen hours before the price rallied 29% over the next two days.