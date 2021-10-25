Three taxi drivers were detained in Vladivostok on suspicion of robbery and beating of one of the clients – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

Three residents of Vladivostok, working as taxi drivers, were detained by police on suspicion of robbery with the use of violence. According to the investigation, one of them persuaded the others to rob his client – to implement the plan, the men beat the victim. The amount of damage exceeded 800 thousand rubles. The suspects face up to seven years in prison.

The report of the robbery was received by the police department No. 4 of the Russian MIA Administration for Vladivostok from a 39-year-old local resident. The applicant stated that he took a taxi to one of the city’s nightclubs.

On the way, the attention of the taxi driver of the company was attracted by the appearance of the passenger – expensive jewelry and a telephone. After the trip was over, he was quick to share his malice with two colleagues. Together they began to wait for the victim near the institution. Taking advantage of the moment when the victim was left alone on the street, they drove up and offered to give him a lift.

According to their plan, the client was supposed to fall asleep in the car, but this did not happen, so the attackers dragged the passenger out into the street and beat him. While the man was unconscious, an expensive smartphone, a ring with diamonds and other jewelry, as well as a large amount of money were stolen from him. The total amount of damage caused to the victim exceeded 800 thousand rubles.

The police examined the CCTV footage and determined the route of the attackers. Part of the stolen property was found and seized in one of the city’s pawnshops.

Criminal Investigation Officers of the Frunzensky District Police Department identified the suspects – they turned out to be local residents 23, 25 and 27 years old. The suspects were detained and taken to the police department.

The investigative part of the police department No. 4 of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the city of Vladivostok opened a criminal case under paragraphs “a”, “g”, “d” part 2 of Art. 161 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (robbery committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy, with the use of violence that is not dangerous to life or health, on a large scale). The suspects face imprisonment for up to seven years.

All persons involved in the criminal case have been detained. The investigation is ongoing.