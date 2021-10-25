https://sputnik-georgia.ru/20211007/nazlo-pittu-dzholi-prodala-svoyu-dolyu-v-semeynom-pomeste-260326288.html
To spite Pitt: Jolie sold her stake in the family estate
To spite Pitt: Jolie sold her stake in the family estate
10/07/2021
TBILISI, 7 Oct – Sputnik. American actress Angelina Jolie is resolutely getting rid of all the memories of Brad Pitt: the star sold her share in the family estate with her ex-spouse. The most famous Hollywood couple continues to burn all bridges: first, Pitt and Jolie shared custody of underage heirs, and now they decided to get rid of their joint property. It became known that Jolie, in spite of Pitt, sold her part of the estate in a French winery, which they bought together more than 10 years ago. According to People magazine, the company that acquired the actress’s stake paid her about $ 164 million. The amount turned out to be so impressive due to the fact that the winery produces the famous rose wine of the Mirival brand. The stars were allowed to sell their shares in the wine business a month ago, but Pitt refused to part with his property – the actor will continue to personally promote the products. Read also: Subscribe to video news from Georgia on our YouTube channel.
