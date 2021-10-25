Today is Katy Perry’s Birthday

Katy Perry was born in Santa Barbara, California, to a family of evangelical preachers. As a child, she sang in the church choir and was fond of the music of Alanis Morrisett and Queen.

How did Katy Perry become famous?

At the age of 17, the girl moved to Los Angeles and began working with producer Glen Ballard, releasing the song Simple. However, the song I Kissed a Girl and the album One of the Boys, which appeared in 2008, brought her widespread fame. The following singles Hot n Cold, Waking Up in Vegas, California Gurls, Teenage Dream and others also became hits.

Katy also released her own perfume line (Purr, Meow, Killer Queen), the autobiographical documentary Katy Perry: A Piece of Me, and voiced the main character in the Smurfs project.

Personal life of Katy Perry

Katy Perry met with the vocalist of the American group Gym Class Heroes Travis McCoy, but at the end of 2008 broke up with him.

In 2010, the singer married British comedian Russell Brenda. However, in 2012, their marriage broke up. After that, Perry began an affair with musician John Meyer, but it never came to a wedding.

In February 2016, Perry met British actor Orlando Bloom. The couple parted several times. Nevertheless, in 2020, Katie gave birth to a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, from the actor.

Photo: goodfon.ru