Top 10 Adult Movie Stars Who Succeed in Hollywood

Sasha Gray

This actress got into the industry of adult films not out of need and despair, but, so to speak, “at the call of the heart.” In 2011, having starred in about 300 adult films, Sasha left this career. In addition to the “strawberry”, Sasha Gray tried herself as a model, musician, writer, producer and actress. She starred in the comedy horror film “Bloody Editing”, played in the 7th season of the TV series “Handsome”, played one of the main roles in the Indonesian film with the original title “Corpse in a white shroud shivers, but continues to take a bath.” In addition to those listed, Sasha has several more roles, but the most prominent role was, of course, the main role in the film by the famous Steven Soderbergh “Call Girl”.

Ron Jeremy

Ron Jeremy is listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the actor with the most roles in adult films. Ron also starred in such films as Punishment, Los Angeles Mayhem, Aerobatics, Gambling, Boondock Saints, Ronin and many others. Despite his considerable age – the actor turned 66 this year – Ron Jeremy continues his career as an actor. He also owns New Star Production, which specializes in filming not-so-decent films.

Lauren Lee Smith

The actress, who starred in such popular films and TV series as The Shape of Water, One Way, The Dead Zone, CSI Crime Scene, starred in the candid Canadian film Sleep with Me early in her career. Lauren played the role of the main character Leila – a seductive and insatiable girl who goes to bed anywhere and with anyone.

Stephen Jeffries

Stephen is known as an actor who appears primarily in horror films. His most notable role was as Ed Thompson in Fear Night. In the 1900s, Jeffries changed roles and began acting in non-traditional adult films under the pseudonym Sam Ritter. In 2007, the actor returned to the horror genre.

Cameron Diaz

At the age of nineteen, Cameron took part in the filming of an advertisement for S&M leather lingerie. In the resulting 30-minute video, Cameron Diaz appeared topless and in fishnet stockings. Photos and videos have not been published. Before the release of Charlie’s Angels: Just Forward, the photographer from that very shooting offered the actress to buy the photos and videos for $ 3.5 million. But Cameron refused such an offer and went to court, which sentenced the unlucky seller to three years in prison. However, following the uproar, a controversial video titled “She’s Not an Angel: Cameron Diaz” was posted on a Russian website. The photographer himself denied his involvement in the release of the video.

Sibel Kikelli

Sibel Kikelli is known to the general public for her role as Shai in the cult TV series Game of Thrones. On the road to fame, Sibelle made a living in a variety of ways. The actress worked as a cleaner, saleswoman, barmaid, doorman and even starred in “adult” films. In 2004, this unpleasant fact of her biography was made public by the German tabloid magazine Bild. The actress reacted to the scandal painfully, asking the press to stop this dirty persecution. In an interview, Sibel admitted that she really took part in such films, saying that everything was like everyone else: she was young and she needed money.

Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels has starred in such feature films as “A Little Pregnant”, “The Forty-Year-Old Virgin”, “The Wrong Side of the City.” She is also a popular American strawberry actress who topped the 2018 list of the most popular stars among Pornhub users. And no wonder – in the same year, the name of Stormy thundered all over the world after an article in an American newspaper, in which it was announced that Daniels had a love affair with US President Donald Trump. Naturally, the presidential administration indignantly denied all rumors, accusing Stormi of lying.

Tracy Lords

She began her career at the age of 15 shooting for “adult” magazines, and then began to take part in adult films. When authorities learned that Tracy was filming “strawberry”, being a minor, an unprecedented scandal erupted. All films with her participation were ordered to be removed from public access, as a result of which the industry producing such films suffered multimillion-dollar damage. And Tracy herself graduated from acting courses and took up a regular acting career. Since then, she is known for such films as “Blade” and “Crybaby”, as well as the series “Detective Nash Bridges”, “First Wave”, “Gilmore Girls”.

Simon Rex

The actor won the love of the public by starring in the comedy-parody film “Scary Movie”. And at the age of 19, Simon starred in a number of adult films aimed at an audience with non-traditional preferences. There were no scenes of intimate contact with other actors in the films, and therefore Simon managed to avoid a loud scandal. And the little hype that arose around his name when his participation in the “strawberry” surfaced only added to the actor’s popularity.

Shu qi

Shu Qi was born into a very poor Taiwanese family and at the age of 17 she began acting for “adult” magazines, and then starred in several relevant films, where Shu was noticed and invited to more serious films. Shu Qi has starred in films such as New York, I Love You, Armor of God 3: Mission Zodiac, and The Transporter.

