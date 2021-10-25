top 7 stars from poor families

It seems like Hollywood celebrities have always been rich and born into families that could afford everything.

But this is not the case. Some world stars in childhood did not know if they could save up for university studies and spent years wearing old clothes. OBOZREVATEL found out which celebrity had to achieve success with their own talent, perseverance and backbreaking work.

1. Tom Cruise

The actor was born into a family where his father often put his hand to the upbringing of his four children and gave out slaps. Due to lack of funds, the Cruises often moved in search of work, so Tom changed 15 schools in the USA and Canada.

“If something went wrong, he beat us. Even when he was in a good mood, and I was sure that my father was calm, he suddenly, for no reason at all, would slap me on the head,” Cruz shared his memories of his father …

2. Demi Moore

The mother of the actress was left alone during Demi’s pregnancy. She later married again, but her stepfather was unemployed and drank constantly. Moore had to drop out of school to go to earn money in the modeling business.

3. Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker was born into a large family of a teacher and truck driver. In her youth, the future celebrity could not even dream of fashionable new clothes, since the working mother, in addition to Sarah, had to feed seven more children. According to Parker, she and her sisters were bought two pairs of shoes for the whole year and for a dress no more than 99 cents. It is also known that the parents of the actress did not always have time to pay the bills, and sometimes there was no electricity in the house.

4. Jim Carrey

The actor’s father lost his job when Jim was 15 years old. Kerry had to drop out of school to help her family. Together with his two older sisters and his brother, he earned small money by cleaning. After that, Kerry worked as a security guard at the Dofasco steel plant for 8 years.

5. Leonardo DiCaprio

The childhood of one of the highest paid actors of our time was far from rosy. The fact is that Leo’s mother worked several jobs at once to help her son achieve something in life. In addition, the family lived in a rather disadvantaged area. Right on their street there was a “point” with prostitutes, and there were also frequent cases of theft and violence.

6. Jennifer Lopez

Jay Lo grew up on one of the most dangerous streets in the Bronx in a family of Puerto Ricans Guadeloupe Rodriguez and David Lopez. They lived in a tiny apartment and were poor. But despite this, love reigned in the family, and Jennifer’s parents encouraged her to dance and sing. Together with her two sisters, the future artist often arranged home performances for mom and dad.

7. Eminem

Deborah Mathers gave birth to Eminem when she was 17 years old. The child’s father left Deborah alone. She had to travel around the states with her baby in her arms in search of work. When Eminem became popular, he stopped communicating with his mother and began to express resentment in his lyrics.

