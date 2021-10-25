Toyota President Opposes Banning Gasoline Engines. Reedus

Toyota Motor Corporation CEO and President Akio Toyoda is one of the most consistent opponents of the internal combustion engine ban. The businessman again warned the governments of different countries about the danger of imposing restrictions on the release of internal combustion engines. Akio Toyoda’s main concern is that restrictions on imports of cars with gasoline and diesel engines to Europe could cause a jump in unemployment in Japan.

“Our real enemy is carbon emissions, not the combustion engine,” Akio Toyoda said at a press conference by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA).

Akio Toyoda driving an experimental Corolla racing car Toyota Motor Corporation

The TMR president noted that the Japanese auto industry has already achieved a 23% reduction in CO2 emissions from the operation of manufactured vehicles over the past 20 years by developing hybrid technologies. In his opinion, it is worth continuing to develop existing technologies in order to develop the result, and not to accelerate the transition to the production of electric vehicles. The strategy, Toyoda said, will free up resources to find ways to cut carbon emissions in other industries.

In his speech, the president of the Toyota group did not provide examples of the technologies he proposes to develop, but an experimental hydrogen-powered Corolla racing car unveiled in 2021 is an illustration.

Unlike the first production hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, the Toyota Mirai, the Corolla is powered by a three-cylinder turbocharged hydrogen-fueled engine. The CO2 emissions when the engine is running are zero, like in an electric car.

Hydrogen Corolla during the 24-hour race Toyota Motor Corporation

Another example is the diesel hybrid powertrain that Toyota is working on. The creation of a low-carbon hybrid for commercial engines could solve the CO2 problem in this segment.

Toyoda added that the EU’s carbon reduction requirements could be disastrous for the Japanese economy. The auto industry in Japan employs about 5.5 million people, or 10% of the country’s total working population.

Japan exports approximately 5 million vehicles annually, which is half of the country’s total vehicles. TMR estimates that the annual production of electric and hydrogen powered vehicles will be less than two million by 2030.

This means that Japan will not be able to export about eight million vehicles if the import of vehicles with internal combustion engines in foreign markets is directly or indirectly prohibited. In this case, the Japanese auto industry will lose the vast majority of jobs.

At the end of 2020, the president of TMR already warned that forcing the industry to switch to producing electric vehicles could lead to an energy crisis in Japan, and personal transportation would become inaccessible to many. Investors in Toyota Motor Corporation did not accept the president’s point of view – as a result, Toyota is preparing to release the first production electric vehicle bZ4X in 2022.

Toyota bZ4X Concept Toyota Motor Corporation

Yoshihiro Hidaka, vice chairman of the manufacturer’s association and president of Yamaha, touched on the same topic when talking about the transition to the production of electric motorcycles. Yamaha plans to produce electrified equipment, but, according to Hidak, converting all models to electric traction is wrong.

The choice of powerplant should depend on the motorcycle’s intended use, horsepower and driver demands in different countries. The Yamaha president has suggested that by 2050, manufacturers will be producing not only electric models, but also motorcycles with other power plants, including those powered by hydrogen and synthetic fuels.