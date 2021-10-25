Tsurkan, who tried to steal money from convicted of espionage, were arrested :: Society :: RBC

The Turcan case became widely known. During the trial, in particular, the large sums that were stored in her accounts were publicly announced. The court of appeal confirmed Turcan’s sentence in the summer, but only in October she was sent to the colony. This, the newspaper writes, could be expected by the swindlers to try to steal money when the convicted woman has no connection with her lawyers and relatives.

Tsurkan’s lawyer, Evgeny Smirnov, said that swindlers can be considered amateurs. Even at the stage of preliminary investigation, at the request of the FSB, the court seized the accounts of the former top manager. The money is still blocked, it cannot be withdrawn. In addition, the fraud tried to withdraw money from the bank’s office on Suschevsky Val, while Turcan was served in a branch for VIP clients.

In total, the court seized more than 1 billion rubles belonging to Turcan. When sentencing, the Moscow City Court seized 656 million rubles. in favor of the state. Tsurkan herself told RBC that her salary was arrested at Inter RAO, which the court and the investigation considered as payment for espionage. Turcan’s lawyers noted that the legitimacy of the origin of these funds is confirmed by certificates of income and other financial documents.

Tsurkan’s lawyer Anna Stavitskaya indicated that the investigation would have to interrogate the convicted person in the fraud case in order to recognize her as a victim. Since Tsurkan is now being transferred to the colony, this process may be delayed. Now, according to her defense, Tsurkan is in Perm, in a female transit prison. She will have to serve her sentence in a colony of the Altai Territory.

Turcan was arrested in June 2018 after at least three years of operational development, and her case has become one of the most high-profile espionage cases in Russia in recent years. According to the investigation, in 2004, Turcan was recruited by Moldovan intelligence. In 2015, she transferred to Moldova secret information about the supply of Russian electricity to certain regions of Ukraine, which was a state secret. In December 2020, the Moscow City Court found Turcan guilty and sentenced him to 15 years in prison. Six months later, the Court of Appeal upheld Turcan’s punishment, while he also satisfied the presentation of the state prosecutor Boris Loktionov, otherwise it counted in the prison term the time that Turcan had already spent under arrest, so that the actual duration of her imprisonment increased by more than a year.

Tsurkan herself stated that she was not guilty, and the case was built on false and crudely fabricated evidence. Turcan’s defense and she herself argued that the accusation could be connected with the conflict between Turcan and the Transnistrian authorities, with the “raider seizure” of her position or an attempt by the special services to ward off the blow from the “real” spy. According to Turcan, “we are talking about a specific order executed by the FSB officers.” “This is the very case when you got under the rink,” she told RBC.

Speaking about her innocence, Turcan, in particular, indicated that she had never had access to state secrets. In addition, the case contains a questionnaire, allegedly drawn up in 2004 by the Moldovan intelligence service on Turcan as its agent, which, according to the former top manager, was forged. “This is a hard-to-read copy, some of the pages are missing. All that is there is my basic data: address, education. The form of such a questionnaire walks on the Internet, if necessary, it can be drawn up for anyone. The most interesting thing is that the date of recruitment and preparation of the questionnaire is absolutely clearly indicated in the questionnaire: it was filled in by hand in 2004. But the specified address became really mine in 2010. The place of work indicated became mine in 2006. Education – even later, closer to 2015. The photo on the questionnaire was taken when my passport was issued in 2008, ”Turcan listed.