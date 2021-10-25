https://ria.ru/20211025/nato-1756098723.html
Turkey wants Russia to join NATO
Turkey wanted Russia to join NATO – RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021
Turkey wants Russia to join NATO
The new world conditions require the renewal of NATO, for which Russia must first of all join the organization, writes journalist Mehmet Barlas in an article for the Turkish … RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021
2021-10-25T11: 44
2021-10-25T11: 44
2021-10-25T13: 14
in the world
washington (city)
Europe
Turkey
vladimir putin
Dmitry Peskov
NATO
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/07/1753539348_0:187:3310:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_276a311b25d7f752de7d04193bdcd942.jpg
MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. The new world conditions require the renewal of NATO, for which Russia must first join the organization, writes journalist Mehmet Barlas in an article for the Turkish newspaper Sabah. “All this may seem utopian, but today Europe, namely NATO’s Europe, lives off Russian energy. In the fight against terrorism, Russia is more active than all NATO countries. I hope that ultimately my wishes will come true, and NATO, which includes Russia, will emerge, “he said. According to the journalist, now the main threat to NATO is internal strife, not countries. not members of the alliance. He pointed to the conflicts between Turkey and Greece and tensions in relations between Washington and Ankara “It is even more interesting that Turkey, a NATO member, is in a state of deep reconciliation and dialogue with Russia, which NATO considers an enemy,” Barlas said. Russian President Dmitry Peskov, said that NATO was created not for peace, but for confrontation. According to him, the Russian leadership has never harbored illusions about the alliance. The full text of the article can be found on the Inosmi website & gt; & gt;
https://ria.ru/20211022/ukraina-1755889095.html
https://ria.ru/20210621/nato-1737977641.html
washington (city)
Europe
Turkey
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/07/1753539348_519-0:3251:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8bbf4fe85779eccface8b7da02801da8.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, washington (city), europe, turkey, vladimir putin, dmitry sands, nato, russia
Turkey wanted Russia to join NATO