2021-10-25T11: 44

2021-10-25T11: 44

2021-10-25T13: 14

MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. The new world conditions require the renewal of NATO, for which Russia must first join the organization, writes journalist Mehmet Barlas in an article for the Turkish newspaper Sabah. “All this may seem utopian, but today Europe, namely NATO’s Europe, lives off Russian energy. In the fight against terrorism, Russia is more active than all NATO countries. I hope that ultimately my wishes will come true, and NATO, which includes Russia, will emerge, “he said. According to the journalist, now the main threat to NATO is internal strife, not countries. not members of the alliance. He pointed to the conflicts between Turkey and Greece and tensions in relations between Washington and Ankara “It is even more interesting that Turkey, a NATO member, is in a state of deep reconciliation and dialogue with Russia, which NATO considers an enemy,” Barlas said. Russian President Dmitry Peskov, said that NATO was created not for peace, but for confrontation. According to him, the Russian leadership has never harbored illusions about the alliance. The full text of the article can be found on the Inosmi website & gt; & gt;

