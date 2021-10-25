https://ria.ru/20211024/makron-1756048623.html
Two drones spotted at Macron’s country residence
Two drones were spotted at the Macron’s country residence – Russia news today
Two drones spotted at Macron’s country residence
Two drones were seen several times on Saturday evening near the country residence of French President Emmanuel Macron Lantern in Versailles, reports … RIA Novosti, 24.10.2021
2021-10-24T21: 51
2021-10-24T21: 51
2021-10-24T21: 51
in the world
versailles
emmanuelle macron
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/14/1755454523_0:137:3072:1865_1920x0_80_0_0_aa860a13ca287a4bc0808fd2c19d9d06.jpg
PARIS, October 24 – RIA Novosti. The two drones were spotted several times on Saturday evening near the country residence of French President Emmanuel Macron Lantern in Versailles, according to the Parisien newspaper. At that time, the French leader was at his residence. It is noted that the devices were noticed by gendarmes on Saturday at about 22.00 (23.00 Moscow time). on the search, neither the drones nor their owners were found. The Versailles commissariat is investigating the incident. The Versailles presidential residence is a highly guarded place and is considered a sensitive area closed to drones and cameras. The act could face a fine of up to 75 thousand euros and a year in prison. This is not the first incident with an unmanned aerial vehicle flying over the residence. Lantern – In May 2020, police arrested a 22-year-old student who launched a drone. He admitted the fact, but stated that he launched the device without malicious intent, but because he wanted to film the channel of the Palace of Versailles. The prosecutor’s office dismissed the case.
https://ria.ru/20200507/1571024843.html
versailles
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/14/1755454523_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_af1ed64256b42bddc5af09bc6d3ac878.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, versailles, emmanuel macron
Two drones spotted at Macron’s country residence
At this time, the French leader was in residence.
It is noted that the devices were spotted by gendarmes on Saturday at about 22.00 (23.00 Moscow time).
Despite searches, neither the drones nor their owners were found. The Versailles Commissariat is investigating the incident.
Is the world after the virus a world of drones? The expert revealed the features of the new reality
The Presidential Residence at Versailles is a highly guarded place and is considered a sensitive area, closed to drones and cameras.
For this act can face a fine of up to 75 thousand euros and a year in prison.
This is not the first unmanned aerial vehicle incident over the Lantern residence.
In May 2020, police arrested a 22-year-old student who launched a drone. He admitted the fact, but stated that he launched the device without malicious intent, but because he wanted to film the channel of the Palace of Versailles. The prosecutor’s office dismissed the case.