Two drones spotted at Macron’s country residence

Two drones were seen several times on Saturday evening near the country residence of French President Emmanuel Macron Lantern in Versailles

in the world

versailles

emmanuelle macron

PARIS, October 24 – RIA Novosti. The two drones were spotted several times on Saturday evening near the country residence of French President Emmanuel Macron Lantern in Versailles, according to the Parisien newspaper. At that time, the French leader was at his residence. It is noted that the devices were noticed by gendarmes on Saturday at about 22.00 (23.00 Moscow time). on the search, neither the drones nor their owners were found. The Versailles commissariat is investigating the incident. The Versailles presidential residence is a highly guarded place and is considered a sensitive area closed to drones and cameras. The act could face a fine of up to 75 thousand euros and a year in prison. This is not the first incident with an unmanned aerial vehicle flying over the residence. Lantern – In May 2020, police arrested a 22-year-old student who launched a drone. He admitted the fact, but stated that he launched the device without malicious intent, but because he wanted to film the channel of the Palace of Versailles. The prosecutor’s office dismissed the case.

versailles

