Two people injured due to cotton gas in Yekaterinburg

EKATERINBURG, 24 October – RIA Novosti. Two people were injured as a result of cotton gas in Yekaterinburg, Valery Gorelykh, head of the press service of the GUMVD in the Sverdlovsk region, told RIA Novosti. According to him, the incident occurred on Sunday evening in one of the apartments on Moskovskaya street in the Verkh-Isetsky district of Yekaterinburg. He added, that the injured man received 65% of body burns, and the woman – 35%. Doctors provide them with the help they need. According to preliminary data, they tried to set fire to a gas burner in the oven using electrical appliances, but they did not succeed. “While they were looking for matches, the gas continued to go, as a result an accumulation occurred. And when the fire started, there was a cotton. There was no destruction in the dwelling. The temporarily evacuated tenants returned to their apartments. On this fact, the police are checking, “- said Gorelykh. The prosecutor’s office organized an investigation into the cotton gas in Yekaterinburg, as a result of which two people were injured, the supervisory department of the Sverdlovsk region reports. According to preliminary information, the victims are 1994 and 2001 years of birth. Various versions of what happened are considered. The preliminary cause of the incident is the improper operation of gas equipment by the residents of the house. The prosecutor’s office is investigating the circumstances of the incident. During supervisory measures, it will be established when the gas equipment was checked by employees of a specialized organization, and an assessment of the activities of the management company will be given. Based on the results of supervisory measures, if there are grounds, prosecutorial response measures will be taken, the report says.
Ekaterinburg
Sverdlovsk region
According to him, the incident took place on Sunday evening in one of the apartments on Moskovskaya Street in the Verkh-Isetsky district of Yekaterinburg.
“Local residents heard a cotton. Police and other operational services arrived at the indicated address. From the scene, a man and a woman, who were at the epicenter of the events, were taken to one of the hospitals in the regional center,” Gorelykh said.
He added that the injured man received 65% of body burns and the woman 35%. Doctors provide them with the help they need. According to preliminary data, they tried to set fire to a gas burner in the oven using electrical appliances, but they did not succeed.
“While they were looking for matches, the gas continued to flow, as a result an accumulation occurred. And when the fire started, there was a pop. There was no damage to the dwelling. The temporarily evacuated residents returned to their apartments. The police are checking this fact,” Gorelykh said.
The prosecutor’s office organized an inspection on the fact of cotton gas in Yekaterinburg, as a result of which two people were injured, the supervisory authority of the Sverdlovsk region reports.
“The Prosecutor’s Office of the Verkh-Isetsky District of Yekaterinburg has organized an inspection in connection with cotton in one of the apartments of the house number 48” a “on Moskovskaya Street in Yekaterinburg,” the supervisory agency said in a statement.
According to preliminary information, the victims were born in 1994 and 2001.
Various versions of what happened are being considered. The preliminary cause of the incident is the improper operation of the gas equipment by the residents of the house.
The prosecutor’s office is investigating the circumstances of the incident. In the course of supervisory measures, it will be established when the gas equipment was checked by employees of a specialized organization, and an assessment of the activities of the management company will be given.
Based on the results of supervisory measures, if there are grounds, prosecutorial response measures will be taken, the report says.
