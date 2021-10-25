https://ria.ru/20211024/khlopok-1756040697.html

Two people injured due to cotton gas in Yekaterinburg

Two people were injured due to cotton gas in Yekaterinburg – Russia news today

Two people injured due to cotton gas in Yekaterinburg

Two people were injured as a result of cotton gas in Yekaterinburg, Valery Gorelykh, head of the press service of the GUMVD in the Sverdlovsk region, told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 24.10.2021

2021-10-24T20: 10

2021-10-24T20: 10

2021-10-24T22: 27

incidents

Ekaterinburg

Sverdlovsk region

valery burned

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/08/1749134468_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f9ec26fee9ba8da941f3984acfc1c081.jpg

EKATERINBURG, 24 October – RIA Novosti. Two people were injured as a result of cotton gas in Yekaterinburg, Valery Gorelykh, head of the press service of the GUMVD in the Sverdlovsk region, told RIA Novosti. According to him, the incident occurred on Sunday evening in one of the apartments on Moskovskaya street in the Verkh-Isetsky district of Yekaterinburg. He added, that the injured man received 65% of body burns, and the woman – 35%. Doctors provide them with the help they need. According to preliminary data, they tried to set fire to a gas burner in the oven using electrical appliances, but they did not succeed. “While they were looking for matches, the gas continued to go, as a result an accumulation occurred. And when the fire started, there was a cotton. There was no destruction in the dwelling. The temporarily evacuated tenants returned to their apartments. On this fact, the police are checking, “- said Gorelykh. The prosecutor’s office organized an investigation into the cotton gas in Yekaterinburg, as a result of which two people were injured, the supervisory department of the Sverdlovsk region reports. According to preliminary information, the victims are 1994 and 2001 years of birth. Various versions of what happened are considered. The preliminary cause of the incident is the improper operation of gas equipment by the residents of the house. The prosecutor’s office is investigating the circumstances of the incident. During supervisory measures, it will be established when the gas equipment was checked by employees of a specialized organization, and an assessment of the activities of the management company will be given. Based on the results of supervisory measures, if there are grounds, prosecutorial response measures will be taken, the report says.

https://ria.ru/20211006/vzryv-1753311128.html

Ekaterinburg

Sverdlovsk region

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/08/1749134468_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_35503552f3b6743f2f827d02aafde851.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, ekaterinburg, sverdlovsk region, valery gorykh