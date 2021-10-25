Two people were detained in the case of an explosion at the Ryazan plant

In the case of an explosion in a powder shop in the Ryazan region, two people were detained, the Investigative Committee asks the Basmanny Court to arrest them, TASS reports citing a source.

We are talking about the founder of the company LLC “Razryad” Alexander Egorshin and its general director Sergei Nistratkin. The issue of their detention is being resolved.

They are charged with part 3 of Article 217 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (Violation of industrial safety requirements resulting in the death of two or more persons).

On the morning of Friday, October 22, an explosion occurred in the powder shop of Razryad LLC on the territory of the Elastic synthetic fiber plant in the village. All 17 employees who took over that day were killed. Among them is one woman.

One of the main reasons for the emergency is preliminarily called the violation of industrial safety rules.