Ukraine announced the likelihood of targeting missiles at Moscow in the future | News | News

The actions of the Russian authorities lead to the fact that in the foreseeable future, Ukrainian missiles may be aimed at Moscow as a parity. This statement was made by a freelance adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine and a press secretary of the Kiev delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbass Alexey Arestovich on Sunday, October 24.

He called Ukraine’s work on a missile program “one simple reason” to aim missiles at Moscow.

“And our tactical-level missiles will be able to reach Moscow. These are parity actions in response to the actions of Russia ”, – quoted his words on the website of the TV channel“ Dom ”.

On October 24, the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, Oleg Voloshin, commented on the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin about the possibility of the appearance of American missiles in Ukraine, calling this situation the Caribbean crisis “on the contrary.” He believes that Russia is being urged to launch a preemptive strike and push back its border.

On October 22, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg said that Russia should not be afraid of Ukraine’s entry into the North Atlantic Alliance, since the alliance is a defensive alliance.

On October 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that the statements by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin could be viewed as opening the door to NATO for Ukraine. He also noted that even those leaders of European countries who block the process of rapprochement between Kiev and NATO do not speak out against Ukraine’s membership in the organization.

On the same day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko pointed out that any step on the issue of Ukraine’s NATO membership will entail consequences. He is convinced that Ukraine’s entry into NATO would be an extremely dangerous step. This will force Russia to react, the senior diplomat added.

According to Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov, Ukraine’s admission to NATO would mean that the alliance is ready for a war with Russia.

On October 20, the first deputy head of the international committee of the Federation Council Vladimir Dzhabarov said that NATO is not interested in Ukraine’s entry. Lloyd Austin’s statement of support for Kiev’s aspirations for membership in the alliance was made to reassure the Ukrainian authorities, Dzhabarov stressed.

A day earlier, Austin spoke of his unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. According to him, it is important for Washington to maintain Ukraine’s ability to contain Russia’s “aggression”.

Earlier, on October 18, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that Ukraine’s accession to NATO is the worst scenario, as it goes beyond the red lines of Russia’s national interests. He also stressed that such a scenario could force Moscow to take active measures to ensure security.

On June 1, Kiev created a structural unit for Ukraine’s integration into the European Union and NATO. As the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak noted, the country is interested in the development of equal and mutually beneficial cooperation with its partners in international relations.