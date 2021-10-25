Ukraine is again trying to prevent the commissioning of the already completed Nord Stream 2. Kiev announced that it is ready to increase the pumping of fuel through its gas transmission system (GTS) by 55 billion cubic meters per year – that is, exactly the amount that Russia is going to export to Europe via the new pipeline. The offer is addressed to any suppliers, but it is doubtful that there will be those willing, since apart from our country not a single major producer of “blue fuel” is connected to the pipes of Independent.

According to the head of Naftogaz, Yuriy Vitrenko, Ukraine is ready to organize the transit of raw materials to Europe, equal in capacity to the Nord Stream 2 (SP-2) pipeline. There are free capacities in the country’s GTS for such operations. Both Gazprom and everyone else will be able to take advantage of the offer, and the supplier will be provided with special conditions – the transit fee will be halved. It is worth noting that exactly a year ago, in October 2020, Kiev threatened to completely abandon the transit of Russian gas and more than halve the supply of raw materials through its pipes.

Formally, the Ukrainian GTS is capable of pumping an additional 55 billion cubic meters. The system is one of the oldest and the second longest gas pipeline route in Europe – the length of Nezalezhnaya pipes exceeds 280 thousand kilometers, of which the lion’s share falls on internal distribution lines. Its first line was put into operation after the Great Patriotic War, and up to the collapse of the Soviet Union, transport capacities were actively developing. However, in its recent history, Ukraine has not added a single kilometer to the GTS. Although Gazprom annually transferred to Kiev approximately $ 2-3 billion for the transit of raw materials to European buyers, the money was mainly spent on other purposes. Over the years of independence, this item of income has brought Nezalezhnaya at least $ 100 billion, of which only a quarter went to the development and support of the pipe’s performance.

“There are legends about the deterioration of the Ukrainian gas transportation system. Obviously, in Kiev they do not even know how much is required for the modernization of the gas transmission system, “- said the investment strategist of Arikapital Management Company Sergei Suverov. For example, in the fall of 2013, the then Prime Minister of Ukraine, Mykola Azarov, calculated that the pipeline upgrade cost $ 6 billion. Over time, the amount of investment required to carry out repair work has steadily increased: officials called Nezalezhnaya both $ 15 billion and $ 20 billion. Nevertheless, even in such an imperfect state, the current capacity of the pipeline allows pumping up to 145 billion cubic meters of “blue fuel” annually.

At first glance, Ukraine’s proposal to increase gas transit through its transport system looks like a market one. Kiev appeals to all potential suppliers of raw materials, including Gazprom, and even offers a 50% discount on the pumping of “blue fuel”. On the other hand, such an offer is mainly addressed to the Russian monopoly, since apart from our country, it is simply impossible to find other suppliers capable of providing such significant volumes of energy resources.

The fact is that initially the Ukrainian GTS was conceived both to provide energy resources to local consumers and residents of the southern regions of the USSR, and for export supplies to Europe. Initially, it was assumed that the pipes will be filled with fuel from the West Siberian fields in Russia. The system also pumped gas produced in Nezalezhnaya itself, but this raw material mostly did not leave the republic. Foreign recipients of hydrocarbons were mainly “fraternal” Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia. Also, the GTS was connected to the highways of Belarus and Moldova. Thus, by offering its pipelines to other players besides Russia, Kiev is turning to these states. However, the listed countries are not exporters, but importers of “blue fuel”, moreover, they themselves often experience a noticeable shortage of energy resources, as, for example, now Moldova.

“It is hard to imagine that any of them will be able to provide additional transit for the Ukrainian system. Theoretically, local deliveries are possible, but an order of magnitude less than the volumes offered by Kiev, ”says Sergei Pikin, director of the Energy Development Fund. In turn, Russia is unlikely to want to use the Nezalezhnaya pipes in excess of the contracted 40 billion cubic meters. Even in the event of a decrease in transit tariffs, it will be more profitable for our country to use its own SP-2, which is not only more modern and more reliable, but also much shorter than its Ukrainian counterpart. “Kiev was more than a decade late with its proposal – it should have been made back in 2009, when the idea of ​​building SP-2 was just being discussed. At the moment, only the Martians will be able to fill the Ukrainian GTS, ”the source of“ MK ”sneers.