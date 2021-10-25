Ukrainian “Naftogaz” signed an agreement with Moldova on the sale of 700 million cubic meters. m of gas – Gazeta.Ru

The Moldovan company Energocom has signed an agreement with the Ukrainian “Naftogaz” on the possible receipt of up to 700 million cubic meters. meters of gas, according to the Ukrainian newspaper “Economic Truth” with reference to a source in the government.

It is specified that, if necessary, Naftogaz will sell the imported resource, that is, purchased in Europe, with a profit for the company.

“There can be no talk of gas of our own production,” the government said.

The deal took place against the backdrop of the situation on world markets and unpredictable supplies from the Russian Gazprom, the newspaper writes.

Previously became knownthat Moldova turned to Ukraine with a request to provide about 15 million cubic meters. m of gas amid fuel shortage. According to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov, Kiev interested in helping a neighboring country, since one of the Ukrainian regions receives electricity from a common system with it.

Due to problems with gas supplies in Moldova announced state of emergency.