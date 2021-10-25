Ukrainians cannot keep up with rising tariffs, Rada said

https://ria.ru/20211025/tarify-1756169173.html

KIEV, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainians pay for utilities more than a year ago, arrears for their provision are increasing, people are not able to keep up with growing tariffs, said the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the Opposition Platform – For Life faction Yuriy Boyko. The politician drew attention to the fact that the amount of utility bills charged to the population in August was 27% more than in the same period in 2020 and 134% more than in August 2019. In general, since the beginning of the year, it was charged 38% more than in the same period in 2020, and 62% more than in eight months of 2019. At the same time, the debt on utility bills accumulated by the population by the end of August this year increased by 13.4% or by $ 282.6 million over the year. “These figures speak for themselves. People are trying their best to pay off existing debts. , but they are not able to keep up with the growing tariffs “, – Boyko quotes the press service of the political force. According to him, the draft budget preserves the” energy poverty “of the population, which will persist not only because of the government’s planned reduction in subsidies against the backdrop of record prices on gas, but also the growth of tariffs for utilities and extremely low energy efficiency. “Against the backdrop of rising world prices for hydrocarbons, falling domestic gas production, growing energy poverty, the government demonstrates a lack of understanding of the problems in this area. Now it is extremely important to increase domestic gas production to ensure the needs of the population and public sector employees by the state, especially since hydrocarbon production has decreased due to the depletion of wells. stubbornly continues to allocate UAH 100 million ($ 3.8 million – ed.) for the development of the mineral resource base, which in fact is not even fully funded, “Boyko explained. from the catastrophe of the housing and communal sphere and people get out of the debt hole. The faction made amendments to the draft law “On the state budget of Ukraine for 2022”, which, in particular, provide for an increase in expenses for the provision of benefits and subsidies to citizens to pay for housing and communal services. The Cabinet of Ministers previously approved and sent for consideration to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine the draft the state budget for 2022 with a deficit of 3.5% and a GDP growth of 3.8%, 5.95% of GDP will be provided for the security and defense sector.

