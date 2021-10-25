unprecedented rise in fuel prices pushes Germans to engage in “fuel tourism” – InoTV

20:27 Economist Ginko commented on the situation in the foreign exchange market Economist, teacher at RANEPA Vladislav Ginko, in an interview with RT, commented on the message that the euro fell below 81 rubles for the first time since July 2020.

20:25 Zenit made a statement regarding the incident with Spartak fans Zenit conducted its own investigation into the incident related to the detention of Spartak fans at the match of the 12th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL), which took place in St. Petersburg (7: 1).

20:17 Six apartments were destroyed in an explosion in Tatarstan An explosion in a house in Naberezhnye Chelny destroyed six apartments in which 14 people lived. This is stated in the message of the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

20:12 Barcelona and Boca Juniors will play a match in memory of Maradona Spanish Barcelona and Argentine Boca Juniors will hold a friendly match in memory of the legendary ex-footballer of both teams Diego Maradona.

20:09 The Ministry of Health of Russia approved the form of the certificate of vaccination against COVID-19 The Russian Ministry of Health has approved the form of a certificate of vaccination against coronavirus infection and the transferred coronavirus. The corresponding order is published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

20:06 The names of the winners of the tracks of the Leaders of Russia competition in the Volga Federal District have been announced The names of 35 winners of track finals of the Leaders of Russia competition in the Volga Federal District have become known.

20:06 Virologist Agranovsky commented on the situation with the pandemic Alexei Agranovsky, professor of the Department of Virology at the Biological Faculty of Moscow State University, commented on the situation with the pandemic.

20:01 The “Officers of Russia” spoke about the words of Morgenstern about Victory Day The chairman of the presidium of the public organization “Officers of Russia”, Major General Sergei Lipovoy spoke about the words of rapper Morgenstern about Victory Day.

19:59 The doctor advised to vaccinate on non-working days The head physician of the Domodedovo central city hospital, Andrei Osipov, advised to stay at home on non-working days or to use this time for vaccinations.

19:58 Semin: the leadership of the Russian national team is aware of all football events Former head coach of the Russian national team Yuri Semin appreciated the expanded composition of the national team for the November matches of the qualifying stage of the 2022 World Cup.

19:58 The Armory will host a festival dedicated to the opera art of the 18th-19th centuries The Musical Festival “Tsars and Muses: Opera at the Russian Court” will take place in the Armory Chamber of the Moscow Kremlin in November.

19:58 In Kursk region 457 917 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 In the Kursk region, 457 917 people were vaccinated against coronavirus. 418,869 residents received both vaccine components.

19:57 In the Arkhangelsk region, 399 cases of COVID-19 confirmed per day In the Arkhangelsk region, 399 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the past 24 hours. 100 people recovered.

19:57 Immunologist Chereshnev spoke about the optimal timing of revaccination against COVID-19 Academician Valery Chereshnev, President of the Russian Scientific Society of Immunologists, spoke about the optimal timing of revaccination against COVID-19.

19:55 The court did not provide Facebook with a deferral to pay fines of 17 million rubles The Tagansky court refused Facebook in satisfying the applications for the postponement of the execution of orders, which imposed administrative fines on the company in the amount of 17 million rubles.

19:52 In Naberezhnye Chelny, a municipal emergency was introduced due to an explosion in a house The authorities introduced a municipal emergency due to a gas explosion in a residential building in Naberezhnye Chelny. This was reported by the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

19:45 Orlov: Vitoria destroyed Spartak Renowned sports journalist and commentator Gennady Orlov criticized the work of the head coach of Spartak Moscow Rui Vitoria.

19:42 Eyewitnesses told about a gas explosion in a house in Naberezhnye Chelny Eyewitnesses spoke in detail about a gas explosion in a house in Naberezhnye Chelny.

19:42 The State Duma commented on Morgenstern’s statement about Victory Day A member of the State Duma Defense Committee, Yuri Shvytkin, commented on the statement of rapper Morgenstern, who doubted the need to celebrate Victory Day.

19:38 On the “Oscar” from Russia decided to nominate the film “Unclenching his fists” It was decided to nominate the feature film “Unclenching his fists” by Kira Kovalenko for the Oscar from Russia.

19:34 Three people were killed in Sudan protests Clashes between protesters and police in the Sudanese capital Khartoum have killed three people and injured more than 80.

19:32 Koloskov: Dziuba decided for himself that he was not ready to play in the Russian national team The Honorary President of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Vyacheslav Koloskov spoke about the absence of Zenit striker Artem Dziuba in the expanded list of the national team for the November qualification matches for the 2022 World Cup.

19:19 Wings of the Soviets expressed the hope that Yezhov and Sergeev will be included in the final composition of the Russian national team Krylia Sovetov sports director Sergei Kornilenko commented on the call of midfielder Roman Yezhov and forward Ivan Sergeev to the expanded squad of the Russian national team for the November matches of the qualifying stage for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

19:18 VKontakte launched automatic translation of publications from Russian into English The VKontakte social network has launched an automatic translation of publications posted in communities from Russian into English. This was reported by the press service of the social network.

19:17 The euro fell below 81 rubles for the first time since July 2020 The euro rate during trading on Monday, October 25, dropped below 81 rubles, according to the data of the Moscow Exchange.

19:07 In the Murmansk region, 228 cases of COVID-19 were registered per day In the Murmansk region, 228 cases of coronavirus were registered per day.

19:06 The Kremlin told the details of the conversation between Putin and Johnson During a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed, among other things, the topic of bilateral relations between Moscow and London and the situation in Afghanistan.

19:04 The Ministry of Emergency Situations announced the rescue of three people from the rubble of a house in Naberezhnye Chelny Three people were rescued from under the rubble of a residential building in Naberezhnye Chelny, where a gas explosion occurred. This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

19:04 Guberniev: Dziuba could have jumped on the step of the train going to Qatar Well-known sports journalist and TV presenter Dmitry Guberniev commented on the expanded roster of the Russian national team for the matches against Cyprus and Croatia in the 2022 World Cup qualifier.

19:03 In the Kaliningrad region, 367 cases of COVID-19 were detected per day In the Kaliningrad region, 367 cases of coronavirus were detected per day.

19:01 The Russian Foreign Ministry commented on the statements of the German Defense Minister on nuclear deterrence Statements by German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on Russia’s nuclear deterrence showed disinterest in a serious dialogue with Moscow on de-escalation. The relevant information is published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

18:56 London reported on telephone conversations between Johnson and Putin During the telephone conversation, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed with Russian leader Vladimir Putin bilateral relations, the climate agenda and the situation in Afghanistan. This was announced by the office of the British Prime Minister.

18:51 Khudaiberdieva and Bazin won ice dancing at the Russian Cup At the stage of the Russian Figure Skating Cup, which is being held in Sochi, the competition of dance pairs has come to an end.

18:49 Investigative Committee opened a case on the fact of a gas explosion in a house in Naberezhnye Chelny Investigators opened a criminal case into the explosion in a residential building in Naberezhnye Chelny. This was reported by the press service of the IC of Russia.

18:48 Resident of the Tyumen region who killed the bear regained consciousness Tyumen boxer Ivan Medvedev, who was seriously injured during a fight with a bear, regained consciousness.

18:46 State Duma Deputy Romanov proposed to study Morgenstern’s statement about Victory Day State Duma deputy Mikhail Romanov proposed to study the rapper Morgenstern’s statement about Victory Day.

18:42 Mishustin proposed to develop new measures to stabilize food prices Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin invited Cabinet members to think about additional steps to support producers and stabilize food prices.

18:39 The Perm Territory commented on the situation with vaccination against COVID-19 In the Perm Territory, they commented on the situation with vaccination against coronavirus.

18:38 Smolov will not play against Sochi due to muscle damage The forward of Moscow Lokomotiv Fyodor Smolov was not included in the application for the match of the 12th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL) against Sochi due to muscle damage.

18:30 Virologist Timakov gave a forecast on the situation with COVID-19 before the New Year holidays Virologist Yevgeny Timakov gave a forecast on the situation with COVID-19 before the New Year holidays.

18:27 Nutritionist Solomatina told whether a complete refusal of sugar is harmful Yelena Solomatina, Candidate of Medical Sciences, Nutritionist, told whether a complete rejection of sugar is harmful.

18:27 Soyuzmultfilm told about the remake of the cartoon “Well, wait!” The press service of “Soyuzmultfilm” told how the characters of the cult Soviet cartoon “Well, wait!” Have changed, a remake of which will be released soon.

18:26 Ice and snow are predicted in the Chelyabinsk region In the Chelyabinsk region, a cold snap is predicted, accompanied by snow and ice.

18:26 Analyst Melnikova commented on the situation in the oil market Analyst of Alfa-Capital Management Company Yulia Melnikova commented on the situation in the oil market.

18:25 The Ministry of Health reported on the condition of the child recovered from the rubble in Naberezhnye Chelny The condition of a child born in 2010, who was previously removed from the rubble in a house in Naberezhnye Chelny, is assessed as moderate.

18:25 Nigmatullin: Vitoria is just waiting to be fired Former goalkeeper of Moscow “Spartak” Ruslan Nigmatullin criticized the head coach of the red and white Ruy Vitoria.

18:25 In the Ulyanovsk region, 489 cases of COVID-19 were detected per day In the Ulyanovsk region, 489 cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed during the day.

18:24 Rospotrebnadzor urged to limit contacts on non-working days The head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, on the air of Channel One, recommended that citizens limit contacts on non-working days from October 30 to November 7.

18:24 Analysts have named the most popular destinations in Russia for winter holidays Analysts of the Tvil.ru service named the most popular destinations in Russia for winter holidays.