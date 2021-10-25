US intelligence has announced the beginning of world war in the next 20 years

The US believes that an internal conflict may begin in developing countries

In the next 20 years, a global military conflict in the world may begin due to climate change. This is reported in the CIA report.

“Scientific projections show that the intensification of the physical impacts of climate change by 2040 and beyond will be felt most acutely in developing countries, which we also estimate are the least able to adapt to such changes. These physical effects will increase the potential for instability and, possibly, internal conflict in these countries, ”- stated in the report on the CIA website on the assessment of climate change.

Most countries will face tough economic choices and are likely to hope for a technological breakthrough to cut emissions quickly later. The report indicates that China and India will play a decisive role in determining the trajectory of temperature increases.

Earlier, the climatologist said that in Russia and closer to the North Pole, the temperature rises faster than in the rest of the world. Head of the Meteorology and Climate Department of the Central Directorate for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (UGMS) Nikolai Tereshonok told URA.RU that this is due to industrial emissions.