US Senator Calls For Fighting Country’s Chief Infectious Disease Officer Fauci

2021-10-25T14: 02

2021-10-25T14: 02

2021-10-25T14: 49

WASHINGTON, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Republican Senator Rand Paul urged the US administration to fire chief infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci due to Washington's funding of coronavirus research in a laboratory in Wuhan, where the first outbreak of COVID-19 was recorded. such a study in several scientific organizations, including the Institute of Virology in a Chinese city. "He must be fired." … statements about funding for research, which, according to the Republican, could lead to an outbreak of a new coronavirus. Fauci himself later denied the accusations of lying in an interview with ABC TV channel, and also said that the work in Wuhan was under strict control and was not carried out to create a new virus .The US intelligence community has previously admitted that it does not have sufficient information to to determine if the coronavirus is a natural phenomenon or the result of a laboratory leak. On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities informed WHO of an outbreak of unknown pneumonia in Wuhan, Hubei province. At the same time, the first cases were somehow connected with the local seafood market. In early January 2020, the country officially announced that a new type of coronavirus was the cause of the outbreak. And on March 11, 2020, the head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that its spread was in the nature of a pandemic. In March, the organization published the full version of the report of an international group of experts on a visit to Wuhan to find out the origin of the coronavirus, in which they called its leak from the laboratory "extremely unlikely. ". The document also says that the new type of virus was most likely transmitted to humans from bats through another animal.

2021

