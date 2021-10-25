US Senator Calls For Fighting Country’s Chief Infectious Disease Officer Fauci

The American senator called for the dismissal of the country’s main infectious disease specialist Fauci – RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021

Republican Senator Rand Paul called on the US administration to fire chief infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci due to Washington’s funding of coronavirus research in … RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021

WASHINGTON, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Republican Senator Rand Paul urged the US administration to fire chief infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci due to Washington’s funding of coronavirus research in a laboratory in Wuhan, where the first outbreak of COVID-19 was recorded. such a study in several scientific organizations, including the Institute of Virology in a Chinese city. “He must be fired.” … statements about funding for research, which, according to the Republican, could lead to an outbreak of a new coronavirus. Fauci himself later denied the accusations of lying in an interview with ABC TV channel, and also said that the work in Wuhan was under strict control and was not carried out to create a new virus .The US intelligence community has previously admitted that it does not have sufficient information to to determine if the coronavirus is a natural phenomenon or the result of a laboratory leak. On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities informed WHO of an outbreak of unknown pneumonia in Wuhan, Hubei province. At the same time, the first cases were somehow connected with the local seafood market. In early January 2020, the country officially announced that a new type of coronavirus was the cause of the outbreak. And on March 11, 2020, the head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that its spread was in the nature of a pandemic. In March, the organization published the full version of the report of an international group of experts on a visit to Wuhan to find out the origin of the coronavirus, in which they called its leak from the laboratory “extremely unlikely. “. The document also says that the new type of virus was most likely transmitted to humans from bats through another animal.

USA

wuhan

hubei

14:02 10/25/2021 (updated: 14:49 10/25/2021)

US Senator Calls For Fighting Country’s Chief Infectious Disease Officer Fauci

WASHINGTON, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Republican Senator Rand Paul has called on the US administration to fire chief infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci due to Washington’s funding of coronavirus research in a laboratory in Wuhan, where the first COVID-19 outbreak was recorded.

Earlier, the National Institute of Health (NIH) acknowledged that the country allocated funds for such a study in several scientific organizations, including the Institute of Virology in a Chinese city.

“He should be fired. Absolutely, absolutely,” Senator Paul told Axios, accusing the chief infectious disease specialist of lying.

The parliamentarian added that it is necessary to investigate allegations of research funding, which, according to the Republican, could lead to an outbreak of a new coronavirus.

Fauci himself later denied the accusations of lying in an interview with ABC TV channel, and also said that the work in Wuhan was carried out under strict control and was not carried out to create a new virus.

The U.S. intelligence community has previously admitted that it does not have enough information to determine if the coronavirus is a natural phenomenon or the result of a laboratory leak.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities informed WHO of an outbreak of unknown pneumonia in Wuhan (Hubei province). At the same time, the first cases were somehow connected with the local seafood market. In early January 2020, the country officially announced that a new type of coronavirus was the cause of the outbreak. And already on March 11, 2020, the head of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that its spread was in the nature of a pandemic.

In March, the organization published the full version of the report of an international group of experts on a visit to Wuhan to find out the origin of the coronavirus, in which they called its leak from the laboratory “extremely unlikely.” The document also says that the new type of virus was most likely transmitted to humans from bats through another animal.

