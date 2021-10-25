US State Department recommends Russians to apply for visas to Warsaw – Kaliningrad News

The US State Department classified applicants for immigrant visas with Russian citizenship as “homeless” and recommended applying for visas at the Polish Embassy. The status of “homeless” is obtained by citizens of those countries in which the United States does not have a consular mission or those in which the situation does not allow processing applications of certain categories. It is reported on Sunday, October 24, “Interfax”.

Citizens of Iran, Cuba, Libya, Syria, Venezuela, Somalia and other countries were in the same conditions in the updated list. The guidelines on the agency’s website indicate that Russians can apply for a visa through the US Embassy in Warsaw.

The US Embassy in Moscow in May 2021 warned that it would practically stop providing consular services, with the exception of emergencies with US citizens and emergency issuance of visas to Russians when it comes to life and death or the expiration of an immigrant visa. This was explained by the fact that the embassy was forced to reduce the consular service by 75% at the request of the Russian side: on April 23, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree “On the application of measures of influence (counteraction) against unfriendly actions of foreign states.” The decree, in particular, prohibits the diplomatic missions of such states from hiring Russians.