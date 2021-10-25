USA needs the Black Sea, said American general

https://ria.ru/20211025/strategiya-1756083098.html
The USA wanted to get the Black Sea
MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. The United States is interested in the Black Sea to confront Russia, said the former commander-in-chief of American troops in Europe, General Ben Hodges. “We must think strategically: we need the Black Sea to contain Russia and Iran, and also to protect our allies and friends in the region.” he said in an interview with the Ukrainian channel Hromadske Television. At the same time, the general noted that Biden does not have a definite understanding of what policy should be pursued in the Black Sea region. “This administration still does not have a clear strategy for the Black Sea region. I know that they are over they are already working there, but in fact there is nothing yet, “he added. Hodges suggested increasing diplomatic pressure on Russia, increasing economic investments in the countries of the region and qualitatively improving relations with Ukraine and Turkey.” I want Ukraine to be a member NATO. I want Georgia to be a member of NATO, “the general added. Earlier, the former Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Igor Romanenko said that The Brimstone missiles, which Britain plans to supply to Ukraine, will make it possible to “destroy” Russian warships. According to Romanenko, thanks to the presence of such weapons, Ukraine will have the opportunity to “have a more powerful response” to Russia’s “provocations”.
georgia, iran, nato, the armed forces of ukraine, igor romanenko, ben hojes, russia
